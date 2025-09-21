With the Arizona Cardinals aiming to remain undefeated in a Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, it appears the offense may have lost James Conner for the day. Reports indicate that Conner was forced to exit early after suffering a lower-body injury.

The 30-year-old running back was brought down on a play where 49ers defenders landed on his leg awkwardly. It's said that James Conner suffered an apparent ankle injury on the play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“James Conner suffered an apparent right ankle injury and is being carted off.”

The entire Cardinals bench was on the field while Conner was being carted away, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Running back Trey Benson is expected to carry the workload out of the backfield.

Article Continues Below

Entire Cardinals bench on the field as James Conner gets loaded onto a cart. pic.twitter.com/zdhcE0Calt — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not long after James Conner was carted off the field, the Cardinals ruled him out of the game, reported by Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. Typically, teams will wait before making that announcement. Based on how quickly the organization ruled Conner out of the game could indicate the nine-year pro suffered a serious ankle injury.

“Cardinals' RB James Conner, who was carted off moments ago, has already been ruled out with an ankle injury.”

Conner leaves the game with 22 rushing yards and 15 receiving yards. As noted above, Benson is filling in as the starting running back with James Conner out with an injury. Emari Demercado could also see more opportunities as well. Especially if the two-time All-Star is forced to miss an extended peiord of time.