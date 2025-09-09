On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons dropped to 0-1 on the young 2025 season with a brutal home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While quarterback Michael Penix Jr. played well in this one, Atlanta's running game could not get going behind a brutal offensive line performance, and the defense did not get stops when they were necessary.

Still, the Falcons had a chance to tie things up late, but that went by the wayside when kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yarder, solidifying the loss for Atlanta.

Koo was among the worst kickers in the NFL last year and has quickly fallen out of favor with the Falcons' fanbase, and on Tuesday, the team brought in some competition for him at practice this week.

“The #Falcons are signing kicker Parker Romo to the practice squad, per source,” reported Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. “After Younghoe Koo’s critical miss Sunday, Raheem Morris said they’d bring in competition. It’ll be Romo, who was 11-for-12 on field goals in four games last season with Minnesota.”

The Falcons indeed could use some help in the field goal department after struggling in that area for the last two seasons.

Still, Atlanta's problems do not end there, as the team's pass rush, which they worked so hard to improve this offseason through the NFL Draft, was once again non-existent for the most part on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, despite having one of the league's best running backs in Bijan Robinson, the Falcons were unable to establish any kind of ground game in the loss against Tampa Bay, and Penix Jr. didn't have many opportunities to show off his deep ball due to the little amount of time he had in the pocket.

In any case, the Falcons will next hit the field next Sunday evening for a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.