The Atlanta Falcons' season started with a 23-20 loss in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons wasted no time with a 50-yard touchdown from Bijan Robinson via a pass from Michael Penix Jr.

In the final seconds, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a potential game-tying field goal, which gave the Buccaneers the win. Still, it was a tight NFC South battle to start the year.

Penix played well, throwing for 298 yards with one touchdown and rushing for another score.

After the game, Penix received a strong endorsement from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I told him after the game, he’s going to be a problem in this league for a long time,” Mayfield said, via Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think he’s a great player. He’s decisive, goes through his reads, trusts his guys. He’s young, but he’s got it.”

Robinson was the leading receiver for Atlanta, finishing with six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 59 yards, and Drake London had eight catches for 55 yards on a team-high 15 targets, although the Falcons' WR1 suffered a shoulder injury in the game.

Even in the loss, Mayfield couldn't help but speak highly of the Falcons' signal-caller. In 2024, Penix threw for 775 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while playing in five games as Kirk Cousins was the QB1 for part of the year.

But, it is now the time for Penix to shine, and the 2024 eighth overall pick got off on the right foot in the opening weekend despite the close loss to the Buccaneers.

The Falcons will look to respond in Week 2 as they travel to face the Minnesota Vikings, followed by a Week 3 road game against the Carolina Panthers, but the early signs are promising for the young quarterback who is officially the QB1 this time around.