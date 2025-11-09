On Sunday morning, the Atlanta Falcons suffered their fourth straight loss with a defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in a game played in Berlin, Germany. It was a tough performance from the Falcons, who led for most of the second half before the game was sent into overtime, where they eventually lost courtesy of a Jonathan Taylor touchdown.

It was the second straight big game for wide receiver Drake London, who picked up where he left off during last week's game against the New England Patriots. In fact, since Michael Penix Jr. took over as the Falcons' quarterback, no quarterback and wide receiver duo has more yards (1002) than London and himself.

However, when he was asked about that after the game, Penix Jr. wasn't exactly enthusiastic.

“It doesn't matter. We didn't win,” said Penix Jr., per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

McElhaney noted that it was “as frustrated with himself as I think I have ever seen Penix.”

Another loss for the Falcons

A month ago, the Atlanta Falcons looked like they may be emerging as a legitimate playoff threat in the NFC, having defeated the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football and sitting with a 3-2 record at that early juncture of the season.

However, things have freefallen from there for Atlanta, which has now suffered four straight losses, three of which were very winnable games, including Sunday's game against the Colts, as well as tight losses to the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

Calls are growing louder for head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to be replaced from their positions, and there are also questions about Penix Jr., and whether or not he is talented enough to be the Falcons' franchise quarterback moving forward.

In any case, the Falcons will look to get back in the win column next weekend when they host the Carolina Panthers, looking to avenge their loss to them earlier this season.