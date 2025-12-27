Try telling Drake London the Atlanta Falcons' season is over. The team's number one wide receiver is not interested in shutting it down and pressing the reset button. He returned to action in Week 16 after missing four games with a knee injury and is intent on finishing the year on the field with the Birds. Although London is listed questionable for Monday night's matchup versus the visiting Los Angeles Rams, he is expected to play, per ESPN's Mark Raimondi.

Non-Falcons fans will focus on the fantasy football implications of this development, but for the 24-year-old and his teammates, this is about going into 2026 with confidence and pride. A victory over a Super Bowl contender in front of the home crowd in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will not cure another year of heartbreak. There will still be plenty of needs to address in the offseason. What it can do, however, is help give this team an identity.

Atlanta (6-9) has won its last two games, including a Dec. 11 thriller versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside Raymond James Stadium. Prevailing in matchups that carry stakes for the opposing side can potentially build character and momentum, even in a losing campaign. When a franchise goes almost a decade without a trip to the playoffs, it is probably lacking some grit.

A valiant effort against a superior Rams squad (11-4) could prove to people that the Falcons possess this crucial quality. While he is still not 100 percent, Drake London will probably have to make a clear impact if Atlanta has any chance of threatening LA.

Through 10 games played, he has 63 receptions on 102 targets for 837 yards and six touchdowns. The fourth-year WR was denied a chance to earn his first All-Pro selection, but he can still finish the campaign in style.