The Atlanta Falcons' offense might be severely shorthanded when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. Already preparing to play without Michael Penix Jr., the team also added star receiver Drake London to its injury report late in the week.

Neither Penix nor London has been ruled out yet, but the latter joined his quarterback on Saturday's injury report as questionable, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. The Falcons added him to the official report with a hip injury.

Needless to say, missing London would be a massive loss for the Falcons. The team could certainly do worse than having a veteran like Cousins step in for Penix, but London's absence would create a massive void in the offense. The fourth-year receiver leads the team with 38 catches for 469 receiving yards through seven games.

The Falcons' receiving corps is already thinning out since they surprisingly released veteran Ray-Ray McCloud. Former undrafted free agent David Sills V is currently listed as Atlanta's third starting receiver behind London and Darnell Mooney.

The Falcons might have a soft matchup with the 1-6 Dolphins on paper, but Miami has been mostly competitive in its losses. Mike McDaniel's team has sandwiched a pair of three-game skids around a Week 4 win over the New York Jets, but has only lost three games by double digits.

If London sits, expect Casey Washington to step into the Falcons' starting lineup. Washington has started two of the team's first seven games as Atlanta continues to scramble to identify a solid rotation.