As Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was questionable going into Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, his status has likely been revealed ahead of the contest. While the Falcons' plan for Penix probably has changed within the week, the team will likely have backup Kirk Cousins under center when taking on the Dolphins.

This was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, stating that Cousins is “highly likely to start” as Penix continues to deal with a bone bruise in his knee.

“ESPN Sources: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is ‘highly likely' to start Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins as Michael Penix recovers from a bone bruise to his knee,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Penix was limited at practice all week, and Cousins worked with the first-team offense, gearing up to start Sunday.

Cousins was originally the starting quarterback for Atlanta last year, leading the team to a 6-3 start before struggling mightily later in the season, being benched for Penix in Week 16 as the Washington product has been the starter ever since. Penix had been struggling to find a rhythm to begin this season, but turned it around in wins over the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.

Though Penix was part of the team's 20-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.

Falcons confident in Kirk Cousins to fill in for Michael Penix Jr.

With fans locking in their predictions for the Falcons' game against the Dolphins, Cousins' inclusion no doubt changes the dynamic of the game. Still, with Penix dealing with a bone bruise, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that Cousins had “significant” usage and reps in practice this week in preparation in case the 25-year-old was unable to go.

“I'm really confident in our backup,” Morris said about Cousins, according to ESPN. “We're gonna give [Penix] every opportunity we can give him. The kid is tough. He's a guy, he's a stud.”

So far this season, Penix has thrown for 1,409 yards to go along with five touchdowns and three interceptions as he's completed 61 percent of his passes. He said Wednesday, “I feel good right now,” which led to a follow-up question from the media about whether he feels he could play.

“Yes, that's the plan,” Penix said, according to Terrin Waack.

Obviously, plans change as Cousins is most likely to start Sunday against Miami, as Schefter reported with the Falcons 3-3, putting them third in the NFC South.