The Atlanta Falcons began their 2025 season with a 23-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and their misery was compounded when No. 1 wide receiver Drake London left the game with a shoulder injury.

London exited early after landing hard on his right shoulder in the end zone on an incomplete pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The play was initially thought to be a touchdown but was ruled incomplete and upheld after review. Fortunately for Falcons fans, there is some positive news regarding his status.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, London sustained a shoulder sprain and is currently considered day-to-day. He will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

This initial update is encouraging for the Falcons, who are already dealing with another primary wideout sidelined, Darnell Mooney, who is out with his own shoulder injury that has kept him out of multiple weeks at the start of training camp.

The opener was a closely contested affair. Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards, throwing one touchdown and rushing for another. Late in the game, the Falcons had a chance to tie, but kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal, sealing their loss.

The Buccaneers capitalized on a late roughing-the-passer penalty, allowing Baker Mayfield to connect with rookie Emeka Egbuka for a 25-yard touchdown with 59 seconds remaining.

London was heavily targeted by Penix Jr., receiving 15 passes and catching eight for 55 yards, with his longest gain being 12 yards. He was the Falcons’ primary offensive weapon throughout the game and has been a reliable target since Penix took over late in the 2024 season. In the final three games of last year, London hauled in 22 of 39 targets for 352 yards and two touchdowns, cementing his connection with the second-year quarterback.

The 24-year-old receiver came off a career season in 2024, finishing with 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. Selected eighth overall by Atlanta in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Southern California, London has accumulated 241 career receptions for 3,042 yards and 15 touchdowns. His health is critical to the Falcons’ offensive plans, especially as they prepare for a daunting matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football.