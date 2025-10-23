Despite a brief scare, the Atlanta Falcons should have their quarterback under center for their Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Barring a setback, Michael Penix Jr. intends to play through his bone bruise injury.

Penix has been questionable throughout the week, but told reporters that “the plan” is to play in Week 8, via Falcons reporter Terrin Waack. Penix has yet to miss a game since taking over as Atlanta's starting quarterback late in the 2024 season.

Penix, who was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, will likely remain questionable. Given his injury history, the Falcons have been cautious with him and continue to manage his workload with limited sessions.

Although Penix is the biggest name on the injury report, Atlanta has other significant concerns. The Falcons' defense is in danger of missing several key members on Sunday, with linebacker Divine Deablo, cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. and edge-rusher Jalon Walker all missing practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Darnell Mooney, running back Tyler Allgeier, offensive tackle Jake Matthews and cornerback Mike Ford Jr. joined Penix as limited participants. The team has two more full practice sessions remaining in Week 8 to gain further clarity on its injury situation.

Michael Penix Jr. leads Falcons into pivotal Week 8 Dolphins matchup

With Penix likely remaining in the rotation, the Falcons find themselves in somewhat of a must-win situation in Week 8. After losing to the hobbled San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, Atlanta cannot afford to drop another game to a struggling team.

Although the Falcons own a respectable 3-3 record through six games, the journey has been anything but clear. They looked impressive in their upset wins over the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, but lopsided losses to the 49ers and Carolina Panthers puzzlingly even out their record.

The 1-5 Dolphins have been a soft matchup for most teams in 2025, but they are far from a pushover. Despite losing all but one game, Miami has been competitive in all but two games thus far.

Atlanta has yet to lose two consecutive games and is not expected to do so in Week 8. The Falcons are listed as 7.5-point favorites to get back on track and further the Dolphins' 2025 woes.