Atlanta Falcons wide receiver David Sills probably wishes he had a mulligan to use following an embarrassing fail during the third quarter of Thursday night's showdown between his team and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

On a 1st-and-10 with 5:26 to go in the third quarter, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins loaded up for a pass, and perhaps thought he had a touchdown in the bag, when he saw Sills downfield for what appeared to be an open look for an easy score.

Sills, however, failed to secure the ball despite facing no resistance from Tampa Bay's defense. Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield tried to track down Sills, who ended up doing the work for Tampa Bay's defense by botching the play. Several plays later, the Falcons were forced to punt the ball.

Sills has also taken heat and ridicule from frustrated Atlanta and football fans online.

“DAVID SILLS WHAT ARE YOU DOING? The was our +550 shot at greatness,” a fan shared on social media.

"DAVID SILLS WHAT ARE YOU DOING? The was our +550 shot at greatness," a fan shared on social media.

From another disappointed social media user on X, formerly Twitter: “David Sills genuinely might be the worst player in the NFL. He’s not even a practice squad level player.”

Reminder that David Sills is 29 years old Find me another player in the NFL with zero upside and zero floor pic.twitter.com/z46knulo0E — Rise Up Bijan (@RiseUpReader) December 12, 2025

“I’d recommend David Sills stays away from Carolina,” a user who appears to be a Carolina Panthers fan said.

Maybe the Falcons should have just gone with tight end Kyle Pitts in that play.

The Falcons are already out of contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs, and blunders like the one Sills made can help explain why Atlanta only had four wins entering Week 15's matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs.