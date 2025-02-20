The Baltimore Ravens head into the 2025 offseason with some tough decisions on the horizon. Following another strong regular season, Baltimore fell short of their Super Bowl ambitions. Now, with salary cap concerns looming, general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh must make difficult choices. The Ravens have built their roster around star quarterback Lamar Jackson and an elite defense. However, staying competitive in the AFC requires financial flexibility. That likely means saying goodbye to a few key veterans. Here are three players who could find themselves on the chopping block.

Reflecting on 2024

The AFC remains a gauntlet, dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years. On top pf that, Lamar Jackson is still chasing his first Super Bowl appearance. The 2024 season ended in disappointment as tight end Mark Andrews dropped a crucial potential game-tying two-point conversion. That allowed the Buffalo Bills to escape with the Divisional Round win.

On the flip side, Jackson had another MVP-caliber campaign. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry made an immediate impact in his first season with the team. The defense rebounded after some midseason struggles and played at an elite level down the stretch. Yet, these still weren't enough.

The Ravens have been one of the NFL’s most consistent franchises for decades. Their front office has a knack for making smart moves to replace departing free agents. However, after watching a high-powered offense and a surging defense come up short yet again, the challenge now is clear—finding the right formula to finally propel Jackson to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens don’t have many obvious choices for cost-saving cuts, which is problematic given their limited cap space of roughly $13 million. Most of their financial maneuvers will likely involve restructures or extensions to push salary obligations into future seasons.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Baltimore Ravens cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Kyle Van Noy, LB

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy proved to be a valuable addition to the Ravens' pass rush in 2024. He offers leadership and situational pass-rushing effectiveness. However, at 33 years old and with younger, more dynamic edge rushers emerging, his future in Baltimore remains uncertain. The Ravens initially signed him to a budget-friendly one-year contract. Sure, he contributed 12.5 sacks and played meaningful snaps. However, his declining speed and durability make him a possible cap casualty.

Among the few viable cut candidates, Van Noy stands out as a potential savings option. His $6.1 million cap hit in 2025 could be reduced significantly. Releasing him would leave only $1.6 million in dead money. However, Van Noy had a stellar 2024 campaign. He led the team in sacks despite playing just 55.7 percent of defensive snaps. Given that 2025 is the final year of his contract, the Ravens may choose to extend him rather than cut him. This could spread his cap hit over multiple seasons.

2. Mark Andrews, TE

Parting ways with Mark Andrews would be a stunning decision. The 29-year-old tight end has been a cornerstone of Baltimore’s offense since being drafted in 2018. However, given the Ravens' tight cap situation, cutting Andrews would create $11 million in savings. That would be the second-highest potential savings on the roster behind Marlon Humphrey.

Yes, releasing Andrews outright seems unlikely. That said, alternative solutions such as a trade or contract restructuring could be explored. The trade market for Andrews is uncertain, though. This is considering his position and the fact that he’s nearing his 30s. The Ravens also have depth at tight end with Isaiah Likely. He has shown flashes of being a reliable contributor. If the front office determines that the financial flexibility is more valuable than retaining Andrews, he could become a surprising cap casualty.

3. Marlon Humphrey, CB

Marlon Humphrey is set to carry the largest cap hit on the Ravens' roster outside of Jackson. That alone puts him on the list of potential cap casualties. Cutting him would free up $12.7 million in cap space. However, it would also leave Baltimore dangerously thin at cornerback. Even if second-year player Nate Wiggins steps into a larger role, Brandon Stephens' inconsistency and impending free agency complicate matters.

All signs point to Humphrey staying on the roster. That said, the Ravens may restructure or extend his contract to create cap relief. This approach carries some risk, of course. Humphrey will turn 29 next season, and cornerbacks can experience sharp declines in performance. However, Baltimore might prefer absorbing his contract now rather than creating another defensive hole they’d struggle to fill immediately.

Final Outlook

The Ravens have some difficult cap decisions to make, and these three players—Van Noy, Andrews, and Humphrey—stand out as key candidates for potential cost-cutting measures. While Van Noy could be a straightforward release, Andrews and Humphrey present more complicated dilemmas. The front office must balance maintaining a competitive roster with financial sustainability, ensuring that Baltimore remains a top contender in the AFC.