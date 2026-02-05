It's a new era in Baltimore. After missing the postseason in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens made a massive change. Long-time coach John Harbaugh was fired from the team. In his place is former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter will now bear the task of bringing this team, which has all the tools in the world, to the top of the NFL.

Before they do that, though, the Ravens have a few roster decisions that they need to make. In particular, they have some veterans who might be in consideration to get cut for a variety of reasons. Let's look at three Ravens players who are candidates to be cut coming into the 2026 offseason.

Justice Hill, RB

Justice Hill has been an excellent piece for the Ravens over the last few years. While he's never been the featured back of the team, Baltimore has relied on Hill in the backfield in certain scenarios. He's a solid pass-catching back who's seen action relatively frequently to other backup running backs.

Last season, though, Hill's performance took a sharp decline. He appeared in just 10 games this season due to a neck injury. In the games he's played, Hill has been underwhelming. He's gotten a total of 262 scrimmage yards in ten games, far below his production last season.

That, combined with the Ravens saving $3.25 million in cutting Hill before June 1, will incentivize the team to move on from the back. Keaton Mitchell has proved to be an excellent RB2 behind Hill, even if his pass-catching prowess isn't as good as Hill.

Marlon Humphrey, CB

This is the big name that fans have been talking about. Marlon Humphrey has been a fixture of the Ravens' defense since 2017. The cornerback has been named as an All-Pro, has been to the Pro Bowl, and has been considered as one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. Humphrey's lockdown skills have bailed the Ravens out multiple times.

That being said, it seems like Humphrey's performance dipped a little bit this season. The stats certainly don't seem to tell that story: he's allowed just two touchdowns and led the Ravens in interceptions with four. However, PFF ranks him as the 3rd worst cornerback in coverage this season with a dismal 42.9 grade.

Now, that doesn't mean that Humphrey has been a complete turnstile on defense. The Ravens' inability to get to the quarterback this season has also severely hurt their cornerback room. When a quarterback has enough time in the pocket, even the best cornerbacks' coverage breaks down. Still, given his age, the Ravens could be incentivized to cut their losses and let the veteran cornerback go. Baltimore would save over $19 million in cap space if Humphrey is cut before the June 1 deadline. That could be the push they need to move on.

Does this mean that Humphrey is gone from the team? That's not a guarantee. However, his position on the team has never been more in question coming into this offseason.

Broderick Washington, IDL

Speaking of the defensive line, Broderick Washington has not been of any help to the Ravens' D-Line. That's not necessarily due to poor play: when he played, the Ravens defensive tackle was rated highly by PFF in the pass rush department. His run defense left much to be desired, but he was at least passable in one department.

However, his availability was the biggest concern this season. Washington played in just three games this season and appeared in just 102 snaps. Broderick's absence has been felt the most in the pass rush department: The Ravens' defensive line was unable to generate pressure regularly this season. They say football is won in the trenches, and the Ravens were the poster child for that saying. Because of their inability to pressure the quarterback, everything else in their defense crumbled.

The Ravens are set to save around $3 million by cutting Washington. With Tyler Linderbaum's impending contract extension looming, Washington might be one of the cap casualties.