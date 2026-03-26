Maxx Crosby remains with the Las Vegas Raiders after the Baltimore Ravens didn't like what they saw in his physical after the trade. While discussing the situation in a recent interview, Raiders general manager John Spytek welcomed Crosby back with open arms.

While sitting down for an interview with JT The Brick, Spytek spoke fondly of the 28-year-old edge rusher. Spytek believes Crosby will bounce back from rehabbing his knee and appears open to Crosby continuing his career with the Raiders.

“My relationship with Maxx since I've gotten here has been great,” said Spytek… “Things have a way of working out the way they're supposed to. We welcome him like he never left — because he really never did.”

#Raiders GM John Spytek took the high road in his first public comments on the Maxx Crosby situation: “Things have a way of working out the way they’re supposed to. We welcome him like he never left — because he really never did.” (via @Raiders, @JTTheBrick) pic.twitter.com/BGEH3dJ9lz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2026

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Maxx Crosby's failed trade to the Ravens became rather controversial. Especially considering it was a deal involving a superstar-caliber player going to Baltimore and two first-round picks heading to Las Vegas. But at the end of the day, it sounds like John Spytek and the Raiders are happy to have Crosby on the roster.

So, Maxx Crosby remains in Las Vegas. For now, at least. The possibility of a trade is still technically one that could come to fruition this offseason. But it appears the relationship between Crosby and the Raiders is in good standing moving forward.

The five-time Pro Bowler is coming off another solid campaign. He finished the 2025-26 season with 73 combined tackles (45 solo), 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and his first career interception. It was also the fourth time in Crosby's seven years in the NFL recording double-digit sacks.