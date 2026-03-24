Maxx Crosby thought he would be playing for a Super Bowl contender. Baltimore Ravens fans thought they were getting a top-notch pass-rusher. And the Las Vegas Raiders thought they were getting two first-round draft picks. The Crosby trade, or rather the trade that never was, produced a variety of strong reactions throughout the NFL world.

Following a failed physical, Baltimore backed out of its deal with Vegas and signed 2024-25 sacks leader Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract. The Raiders powerhouse traveled several hours to Charm City to meet his new boss and teammates, only to learn that he was staying put on the Silver and Black (at least for now).

It would have been fascinating to track all the different perspectives as all the madness was unfolding. Where is Quentin Tarantino when you need him? Perhaps that can be his much-discussed 10th film. In all seriousness, one can only imagine the dismay and frustration that Crosby and the Raiders were feeling immediately following this stunning switch-up.

No. 98 has shared his account of what happened leading up to the change of plans, and Ravens fans are none too pleased. Some have questioned the validity of his comments. Crosby is not really miffed by all the backlash, however. Actually, he is quite amused. One particular point of contention caused him to burst into laughter.

“Ravens fans, it's nothing but respect,” the two-time Second-Team All-Pro said on his podcast, “The Rush With Maxx Crosby,” per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “I was with y'all for four days. Now the fans are like, ‘He's a liar. He said it was two hours {to get from Washington D.C. area to Baltimore}.' I’m in tears laughing. Bro, why do you think I would lie about that?!

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“Now the Ravens fans are like ‘F*** YOU… it's only 45 minutes from this airport to that.' Bro, it's not that serious and I am not lying.”

Crosby obviously did not appreciate how the Ravens handled the trade. He expects to fully recover from meniscus surgery. The organization claims the 28-year-old's knee is in worse condition than initially believed. Given this disconnect, there is bound to be some hard feelings.

Crosby is moving forward with the Raiders, however. He is focused on helping the franchise plow through its rebuild. The man does not wish to argue about traffic with disgruntled Ravens supporters.

Laughter can be therapeutic, however. Perhaps these online accusations are exactly what he needs to get through this chaotic experience.