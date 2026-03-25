The Baltimore Ravens lost more players than they gained in 2026 NFL free agency. Although they did make one of the biggest moves of the offseason, signing Trey Henderson after reneging on the Maxx Crosby trade (and damaging the front office’s reputation in the process). Now, as the franchise turns its attention to the draft, where will the focus be? We asked the PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator what the Ravens may do in April, and here’s what it came back with.

Round 1, Pick 14: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

This is classic Ravens. While other, less successful, organizations hem and haw over “positional value,” Baltimore simply makes the apparently controversial decision to (gasp!) take the best football player on the board and figure out the rest later. It’s a philosophy that has landed them the likes of the best safety in the league, Kyle Hamilton, and a center who just became the highest-paid player at his position (by far) in league history, Tyler Linderbaum.

The PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator knows that this is how the Ravens roll, which is why it gave them Penn State guard Vega Ioane at 14.

Does this feel a little high for a guard? Sure. But is there any NFL coach, scout, media member, or draft guru who is predicting anything but a career as a long-term starter with Pro Bowl or even All-Pro upside for Ioane? No, there is not.

Ioane is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound mauler who will immediately improve the Ravens’ run game and help protect Lamar Jacskon better as well. These are two major priorities for new head coach Jesse Minter on offense, so this pick simply makes too much sense.

Round 2, Pick 45: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson is another player a lot of deep draft heads love, but others will talk themselves out of because of his lack of eye-popping traits.

Johnson has decent size (6 foot, 193) and fine speed (4.40 40), but nothing jumps out at you. What does stand out is his footwork, discipline, and playmaking ability. Johnson was rarely flagged for interference in college, and last season, he made four interceptions, returning them for a league-leading 142 yards with two touchdowns.

CB isn’t a massive need for the Ravens, but corner depth is crucial in the modern NFL. If Johnson can develop into a CB opposite Chidobe Awuzie, it would significantly upgrade the team’s defense.

Round 3, Pick 80: DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Darrell Jackson Jr. is a 6-foot-5 ½, 315-pound defensive tackle with impressive physical traits who got by at Florida State on his size and athleticism. His technique still isn’t there, but if the Ravens’ new staff can coach him up so that the skills match the size, they could have a solid starting player on their hands.

Round 4, Pick 115: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Wide receiver has long been a problem for the Ravens, and they must add at least one, if not two or three, with their 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. According to the PFF NFL mock draft simulator, they only take one, though, and it’s Ole Miss’ De'Zhaun Stribling.

Stribling has excellent size at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, and legit speed with a 4.36-second 40. Right now, he’s mostly a deep threat, but if he can polish his route-running skills, there is potential to develop into a WR2 or even a WR1. For now, he’ll get on the field early because of his tenacious run blocking.

Round 5, Pick 154: CB Devon Marshall, NC State

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Devon Marshall is undersized for an outside corner, but NC State’s self-described “Marshall Island” has the ball skills and mental makeup to outperform his stature in the league. This season, he led the FBS with 16 passes defended and had some incredible games against top competition. This is another Ravens-y pick, as his production suggests he could become more than his measurables at the next level.

Round 5, Pick 162: HB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

Jaydn Ott looked like a big-time prospect in 2023, putting up 1,315 rushing yards for Cal. Another year there and a transfer to Oklahoma did not go nearly as well, and now Ott comes out as a middling prospect. He’s not elite at anything, but he was a skilled and productive RB in 2023, so there could be hidden upside here.

Round 5, Pick 173: OG Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

Auburn’s 6-foot-5, 331-pound Jeremiah Wright is a beast in the run game but has a ways to go in pass protection. Even after drafting Ioane in this PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator run, the Ravens still need more depth at interior offensive line, and Wright has the raw materials to make for a nice project.

Round 5, Pick 174: CB Hezekiah Masses, Cal

The Ravens make another intriguing upside pick in this NFL mock draft with Cal corner Hezekiah Masses. The 6-foot-1 cover man was a fine player at FIU, but after transferring to Cal, he had a breakout season in 2025 with five interceptions. That’s good to see with a step up in competition.

Round 6, Pick 211: EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida

George Gumbs Jr. started his college football career as a wide receiver at Northern Illinois. He worked his way to becoming a tight end, then an edge rusher, and ended up moving all the way up to Florida in the SEC. Gumbs’ superior athleticism, relentless work ethic, and toughness suggest you shouldn’t bet against him figuring out how to become an NFL player.

Round 7, Pick 250: TE Lake McRee, USC

In addition to having an awesome tight end name, Lake McRee is a pure pass-catching tight end who projects as a move TE at the next level. After losing Isaiah Likely, adding depth at TE is another Ravens’ no-brainer.

Round 7, Pick 253: LB Eric Gentry, USC

Back-to-back Trojans close out this PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator run as the Ravens select linebacker Eric Gentry. The 6-foot-7, 221-pound tweener played off-ball LB in college, but NFL teams will likely try to turn him into an edge rusher in the pros, which will take some time.