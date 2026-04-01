The Baltimore Ravens have already improved during the 2026 offseason. Baltimore made some splashes in NFL free agency, with their biggest addition being edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. The Ravens still need to think about the contract situation surrounding the franchise's most important player.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter gave a non-answer when asked about Lamar Jackson's contract status during a recent interview.

“Yeah, Lamar knows how the organization feels about him, we know how he feels about us,” Minter said on Wednesday on NFL Live, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “We think in due time that that'll all work itself out.

Jackson is currently under contract through the 2027 season. Baltimore recently restructured Lamar's contract to create $40 million in cap space during the early stages of NFL free agency.

The Ravens have expressed an interest in extending Jackson. However, the fact that they restructured his contract suggests an extension could wait until next offseason.

Minter was also asked if Jackson will attend the team's voluntary offseason workouts, which begin in April 6th. Baltimore is able to start their offseason program early according to NFL rules because they have a first-year head coach.

“I have a pretty good confidence level that we'll have a lot of attendance there, starting on Monday,” Minter added. “Look forward to seeing who all that's at. It's about us creating an environment where they wanna be there, where they feel like they're getting a lot out of it. We have a ton of respect for the rules, that it's voluntary.”

It will be fascinating to see how Baltimore performs during Minter's first season as head coach this fall.