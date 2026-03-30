While the Baltimore Ravens made a nice splash in free agency, they still have work to do in the draft. And an ESPN insider tabbed Kenyon Sadiq as an Isaiah Likely replacement in the latest mock draft.

“Giving Lamar Jackson the fastest tight end to ever test at the combine seems like a good idea, especially with Isaiah Likely departing in free agency and Mark Andrews entering his age-31 season,” Matt Miller wrote. “Besides his 4.39 speed, Sadiq is an elite red zone threat who had eight touchdowns in 2025. His effort and upside in the run game as a blocker make him a true blue-chip tight end prospect for a team that badly needs another threat in the passing game.”

Will the Ravens go for offense in Round 1?

The Ravens hired a defensive-minded head coach in Jesse Minter. But they likely wouldn’t hesitate to beef up the offense. That's a good choice when you want to keep Jackson happy.

However, some don’t believe Sadiq is the game-changing talent. Still, the speed matters, according to NBC Sports.

“While straight-line speed for a wide receiver doesn’t matter at all, it very much does matter for a tight end,” Denny Carter wrote.

However, some metrics weigh Sadiq down.

“Sadiq’s yards per route run are not even among the top 10 tight ends in this year’s draft class,” Carter wrote. “His 1.88 YRR in 2025 is in the range of tight ends who (almost) certainly won’t be drafted at all in 2026.

“Sadiq’s 2025 YRR — a solid if not all-encompassing measure of a pass catcher’s efficiency — fell outside the top 25 tight ends in all of FBS.”

Perhaps that’s related to Sadiq's Pro Football Focus grade. He ranked as the 21st best receiving tight end out of 45 qualifying players.”

Plus, Sadiq averaged just 5.1 yards after the catch per reception in 2025. Carter noted it wasn’t a top-100 mark among college tight ends.

Suffice to say, it's not a no-brainer that the Ravens go after Sadiq. Of course, what's left on the board at pick No. 14 matters, too.