Maybe the Baltimore Ravens will decide to cut bait with Mark Andrews. But the team needs to take a long look at re-signing Ronnie Stanley. Those decisions will impact the immediate future, and here is the Ravens’ three-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft with trades, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

Fortunately, the Ravens don’t need the simulator to perform their draft functions. This run came up severely lacking in common sense for what the Ravens need for the 2025 season. Baltimore has its sights set squarely on a Super Bowl berth. And the right draft picks will be critical for the team to reach this lofty goal.

Unfortunately, the PFN simulator failed right off the bat for the Ravens. After an early trade netted the Browns Shedeur Sanders at No. 1, the Titans grabbed cornerback Travis Hunter at No. 2. That left Cameron Ward for the Giants at No. 3.

Twenty-four picks later, the PFN simulator sent a safety to the Ravens.

First-round pick of Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts is bad

First, the Ravens have two of the best NFL safeties in the game. Kyle Hamilton ranked No. 2 this year with an overall grade of 90.0. Ar’Darius Washington followed not far behind at No. 8 with a great of 80.9.

“Xavier Watts is a dynamic and instinctive safety renowned for his ball-hawking prowess and versatility in the secondary,” PFN wrote. “Transitioning from wide receiver to safety at Notre Dame, he showcased exceptional football intelligence and adaptability. In 2023, Watts led the nation with seven interceptions, earning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player.

“His background as a receiver enhances his ability to anticipate routes and secure turnovers. However, his aggressive pursuit can occasionally lead to missed tackles when approaching the point of contact too hastily. Watts' playmaking ability and versatility make him a valuable asset for any defensive unit.”

Could Ravens have done better than Xavier Watts?

Maybe if the Ravens planned to convert him back to a receiver position, it might make sense. However, the Ravens need an edge rusher. And the simulator passed on Texas A&M standout Nic Scouton, who immediately landed with the Lions at pick No. 28.

Here’s what PFN said about Scourton.

“Nic Scourton is a rare blend of technical skill, bend, size, and power,” PFN wrote. “Though currently playing too heavy, trimming down should enhance his explosiveness as an edge rusher. His pass-rush moves are polished beyond his years. And his fluidity at 280 pounds is striking. With a strong lower half and room to refine his power game, Scourton has the tools to develop into a dominant force.”

Scourton could have been a perfect fit for the Ravens. But perhaps the Ravens desire to use Washington and Hamilton in different spots makes the selection of Watts a little more palatable.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the team wouldn’t mind another safety, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“If we can add another safety, obviously, it would be really good for us,” DeCosta said. “It gives us that multiplicity on defense and the ability to do a lot of different things. Kyle becomes that sort of (Swiss Army) knife again.”

Ravens trade up for Grey Zabel in Round 2

This would be a good move for the Ravens. The North Dakota State offensive tackle could provide immediate help if Stanley leaves via free agency. And if Stanley stays, Zabel can play a different position.

“Grey Zabel is a versatile and technically sound offensive lineman with the ability to excel at multiple positions along the line,” PFN wrote. “He combines solid size and strength with a high football IQ, allowing him to adapt to different blocking schemes and defensive looks. Zabel is effective in both run and pass blocking, using strong hand placement and leverage to control defenders.

“His footwork and balance are impressive, enabling him to handle quicker pass rushers and maintain stability against power moves. The main concerns are his arm length and the competition level he has played at in college. He may be more suited to playing on the interior of the line in the NFL.”

DeCosta said the Ravens want to bring Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari back. But if they leave, the team has a plan to rebuild the unit. He said if it’s too guys cost prohibitive to keep Stanley and Mekari, the Ravens are open to finding solutions in the draft or free agency and/or turning to in-house replacements.”

Round 3 brings Texas TE Gunnar Helm

This makes good sense if the Ravens cut Mark Andrews. Isaiah Likely will provide a good target for Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens need someone to complement Likely.

Helm comes from a good program and gets good reviews.

“Gunnar Helm has emerged as a reliable tight end, showcasing his ability to find separation, navigate spaces, and make challenging catches over the middle,” PFN wrote. “He runs crisp routes and has dependable hands, excelling in short-to-intermediate areas while also being a threat in the red zone.

“Helm's versatility is evident in his contributions as both a pass protector and run blocker, enhancing his value to an offense, especially in critical situations. His well-rounded skill set and consistent performance have solidified his status as an intriguing Day 2 prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.”

Overall, the simulator gets a grade of C-plus for the Ravens. Good picks in the second and third rounds don’t overcome the misstep at overall pick No. 27.