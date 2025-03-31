The Baltimore Ravens gave John Harbaugh an extension, and he will have to deal with the headache that Justin Tucker has become. But he will also look forward, and here is the Ravens’ seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

The Ravens plan to be in the Super Bowl conversation again but need to take care of need positions. That includes offensive guard, edge, and defensive back. Of course, they’re firmly set at positions like quarterback and running back.

So how did the simulator view those needs when the first round rolled around?

Ravens get OG Tyler Booker at No. 27 overall

This is a spot-on pick. Not only did the Ravens get a talented offensive lineman, they filled a need. Booker, who played at Alabama, is a nice pick this late in the first round.

“Two-year starter and team captain with elite physical traits,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Booker is a downhill run blocker with average explosiveness into first contact, but he utilizes his size and power to overtake defenders in the second phase of the block. He can play too far out over his toes but that’s correctable.

“Booker is an average athlete in protection but makes up for it with technique and football intelligence to defend against twists. He’s tough, smart and a top leader. The traits, football character and play strength will make him a good starter for a downhill, power-based attack.”

Booker would provide a great boost to an offensive line that retained standout tackle Ronnie Stanley in the free-agency period. And he may help provide the lift that gives Lamar Jackson enough time to turn around the Ravens’ sagging playoff fortunes of recent years gone by.

Harbaugh said he already feels good about the offensive line, even before an addition like Booker, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I feel good about the O-line right now, today,” Harbaugh said. “Like I said, we could play with five starters. We have competition even there, but we can use a couple more guys, too. And we'll be looking to bolster the depth but also bolster the competition in the O-line.

“… bringing Ronnie back was a huge part of that. We couldn't say that if Ronnie wasn't coming back. If Ronnie had decided to go elsewhere, we would've had to have addressed that in a big way.”

TE Elijah Arroyo lands in Round 2

The Ravens add to their offensive arsenal with this pick, but it probably wasn’t the right way to go. Mississippi edge Jared Ivey and South Carolina edge Kyle Kennard remained on the board and would have been a much better pick. It seems like the simulator just picks best available, and that hurt here.

Also, Arroyo isn’t even that thrilling of a prospect. He’s been injury-prone and only projects as an eventual average starter, according to nfl.com.

“Arroyo enters the evaluation process with questions to answer after a knee injury took chunks of two seasons from him,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He displayed a willingness as both a point-of-attack and move blocker, but his technique and play strength will need upgrading.

“(Arroyo is) an average athlete who struggles to beat man coverage but appeared to get faster and more fluid as the 2024 season wore on. He plays with awareness in space and secures throws with sure hands in traffic. Arroyo is a move tight end whose medical and athletic testing need to check out to give him a legitimate shot at being a productive pro.”

Bad pick, folks.

Round 3 brings an OT to the Ravens’ roster

Jonah Savaiinaea of Arizona could be a good addition, but again the Ravens should have grabbed an edge guy here. Central Arkansas standout David Walker remained on the board.

Still, Savaiinaea could develop into a nice starter.

“Durable three-year starter who is built like a right guard but has valuable protection experience as a collegiate tackle,” Zierlein wrote. “Savaiinaea doesn’t have the athleticism to stick at right tackle in the NFL, but can play there in a pinch with some help. He’s very wide and can engulf smaller opponents as a base blocker while sealing off double teams and down blocks.

(Savaiinaea’s) feet often deaden on contact, creating opportunities for defenders to leak through his edges in both the run and pass games. Savaiinaea’s size works to his advantage and he could become a serviceable starting guard in time.”

Round 4 lands a pair of edge rushers for Ravens

First, the Ravens took care of the edge issue. They actually got a decent pick for this point in the draft with Virginia Tech edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

“Powell-Ryland used smart hands and a diversified rush plan to accumulate 25.5 sacks over the last two seasons,” Zierlein wrote. “He lacks length and speed but creates pressures by remaining varied and unpredictable. He uses accurate, violent hands to eliminate the punch and kick-start his bull rush.”

He could turn some heads early on for the Ravens.

Seven picks later, the Ravens grabbed Sai’vion Jones out of LSU. This is another potential home-run pick as Jones has a high ceiling.

“A 4-3 defensive end who fits the NFL mold with size, toughness and effort,” Zierlein wrote. “Jones has good bend and a couple of reliable moves to unlock the top of the rush. He rarely works beyond pocket depth and has an instinctive secondary rush to cook in the pocket.”

Ravens close with flurry of picks

With four picks in the sixth round, the Ravens grabbed running back Marcus Yarns (Delaware), guard Jackson Slater (Sacremento State), safety Alijan Clark (Syracuse), and safety Dean Clark (Fresno State).

In the seventh round, Oregon State guard Joshua Gray came on board. Some of the late picks have the potential to exceed their draft status. But it doesn't appear the Ravens managed to unearth any real gems.

Overall, the Ravens got decent pieces. The back end of their draft went well. Grade: B-minus.