Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker is still in limbo as the team is awaiting the finding of an NFL investigation on his behavior before it determines his future with the team. The record-setting kicker's career is under a cloud following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Team president Sashi Brown addressed Tucker's situation at the annual league meetings in Palm Beach and said the team would not make any decision at this point because it was waiting for the results of the NFL's fact fining.

“From our standpoint, I think we want to make sure that we have a great understanding of the facts, an actual understanding of the facts, hear both sides of the situation, and that we allow the investigation to properly be conducted and concluded, and make decisions based on the full information,” Brown said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists associated with 8 spas in the Baltimore area. The incidents reportedly took place between 2012 and 2016, and came to light in a report by the Baltimore Banner.

Brown explained that the Ravens have received periodic updates from the NFL on the progress of the investigation, but that the team would not take any action until the league has concluded its proceedings.

Tucker has denied the allegations in fervent manner

Tucker has served as the placekicker for the Ravens since the 2012 season when he concluded his college career at Texas. He has been emphatic in his denial of the accusations, calling them “unequivocally false.”

Tucker will be allowed to take part in the team's conditioning program as well as offseason practices. However, that could change after the NFL concludes its investigation and delivers confirmation of the accusations against him.

The Ravens have been depending on Tucker's brilliant kicking throughout his career. He has connected on 90 percent or more of his field goal attempts six times in his career. Tucker started his career by making 30 of 33 field goal attempts in 2012.

He made his first All-Pro team the following year when he connected on 38 of 41 three-point attempts. He has made the Pro Bowl seven times and been a first-team All-Pro five times in his career.

The kicker has shown game-changing leg strength throughout his career. He made a record-setting 66-yard field goal in the 2021 season. Tucker has made 64 of 96 field goals of 50 yards or more throughout his career.

The 35-year-old Tucker has been remarkably consistent, but he struggled for the first time in his career in the 2024 season. He made 22 of 30 field goal attempts, just 73.3 percent of the three-pointers he tried. He also missed two of his extra point attempts.