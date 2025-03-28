The Baltimore Ravens have locked up their head coach for the foreseeable future.

John Harbaugh has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Ravens, the team announced on Friday.

Harbaugh has been at the helm for the organization since 2008 and is heading into his 18th season. The 62-year-old is the second-longest tenured HC in the NFL behind only Mike Tomlin. He was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007.

Harbaugh is the all-time winningest head coach in franchise history as well. He was heading into the final year of his current deal. Since taking over as the Ravens' boss, Harbaugh has compiled a 172-104 record and has also gone 13-11 in the NFL Playoffs. Baltimore's biggest achievement under Harbaugh was winning Super Bowl XLVII against his brother Jim Harbaugh way back in 2013.

While Lamar Jackson has been criticized heavily for his inability to take the Ravens on a deep playoff run, there's no question Harbaugh has certainly done his part in helping Baltimore be a successful organization in the always competitive AFC North. The Ravens have won the division six times since '08 and were the champs in 2024, finishing with a 10-6 record.

However, it was a disappointing early exit in the postseason, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Some fans on X weren't too pleased to see Harbaugh get another extension considering the team's lack of playoff success:

“I was 8 years old when John Harbaugh was hired by the Baltimore Ravens And now I’ll be 28 by the time his contract is up. Tell me how does this makes sense for a guy who deserves this lengthy lifetime contracts who only have won 3 playoffs games since 2013??? This is awful,” one fan wrote.

Another said:

“John Harbaugh (one of 4 coaches worse than Mike Tomlin) got a 3 year extension . Thank you Ravens. Enjoy falling flat in the playoffs with Lamar Jackson for the foreseeable future.”

We'll see if Harbaugh can guide the Ravens to another Super Bowl.