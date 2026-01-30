Few organizations are as synonymous with identity as the Baltimore Ravens. That identity, however, needs nothing less than a reset. For nearly two decades, stability, physicality, and clarity defined the “Ravens Way.” That is precisely why the 2026 NFL Draft feels so pivotal. They have a new coaching staff stepping in, but expectations still orbit around Lamar Jackson’s prime. As such, Baltimore is tasked with evolving without abandoning its core. This seven-round PFF mock draft reflects that balancing act. They will prioritize a class designed to restore trench dominance, inject playmaking on the perimeter, and reassert the Ravens’ long-standing belief that games are still won where collisions are fiercest.

Season recap and draft priorities

The Ravens’ 2025 season was a tumultuous campaign that began with Super Bowl aspirations but ended in a franchise-altering flame out. Despite the brilliance of Jackson, the Ravens struggled with consistency. They ultimately did not even make it to the Wild Card round, finishing with an 8-9 record. The immediate fallout was seismic. The organization made the shocking decision to fire long-time head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. That signaled a total regime shift for 2026. As the front office looks toward the draft, the priorities are clear. Baltimore must find a true wide receiver threat to alleviate pressure on Jackson. They must also rebuild the trenches with an emphasis on guard play and defensive line depth to reestablish the physical identity that once defined the franchise.

Round 1, pick 14: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk is a Ravens pick in spirit as much as in projection. His length, strength, and comfort playing inside the tackle box align with Baltimore’s preference for power-based defensive linemen. Sure, his pass-rush efficiency has been uneven. However, Faulk excels in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Those moments often decide playoff games. In Baltimore, he would not be asked to be a pure sack artist. Instead, he would be tasked with enforcing physicality and restoring an edge-setting presence the defense sorely missed late in 2025.

Round 2, pick 45: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Pregnon might be the most immediately impactful selection in this class. He brings a no-nonsense demeanor to the interior offensive line. His rise from unranked recruit to All-American mirrors the Ravens’ long-standing appreciation for developmental toughness. Pregnon may not dazzle in space, but he excels in keeping the pocket firm. That's exactly what Jackson needs to operate decisively and avoid unnecessary hits. This is the kind of foundational pick that Baltimore has leaned on for years.

Round 3, pick 80: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch is a bet on speed and imagination. His elite acceleration stresses coverage immediately, even if his receiver skill set remains raw. In Baltimore, Branch’s early value would come from movement, misdirection, and explosive opportunities rather than volume targets. With refinement to his releases and route diversity, Branch could grow into a weapon that forces defenses to account for every blade of grass.

Round 4, pick 115: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

Klein fits the Ravens’ archetype at tight end. He is reliable, technically sound, and quietly effective. His strength lies in pass protection and in-line blocking. Baltimore has always valued those areas. Yes, he is not a featured receiving threat. That said, his vertical capability off play-action could punish defenses that forget about him. Klein is the type of player who earns trust quickly.

Round 5, pick 152: Jaeden Roberts, G, Alabama

Roberts brings overwhelming power to the interior. His ability to displace defenders in the run game is evident. His raw strength also creates immediate push. Roberts' footwork and posture need refinement, though. Paired with Pregnon, Roberts helps rebuild the Ravens’ interior identity with authority.

Round 5, pick 160: DeMonte Capehart, DL, Clemson

Capehart offers rotational stability at nose tackle. His length and size allow him to occupy space and clog running lanes. That's especially true in odd-front alignments. Sure, he is not a dynamic penetrator. However, his presence would allow Baltimore to maintain physical consistency across defensive rotations. That is a subtle but essential component of defensive sustainability.

Round 5, pick 172: Zxavian Harris, DL, Mississippi

Harris is a projection rooted in size and potential. His frame alone demands attention. Still, his effectiveness hinges on pad level and consistency. In Baltimore’s system, Harris would be deployed situationally. This would allow coaches to maximize his size without exposing his limitations. As a rotational piece, his upside outweighs the risk.

Round 5, pick 173: Dane Key, WR, Nebraska

Key offers versatility and reliability rather than flash. His ability to work multiple alignments and win through contact gives Jackson a dependable option on intermediate routes. Yes, his athletic ceiling is modest. At the same time, his polish and understanding of space add value to a receiver room seeking balance.

Round 7, pick 249: Tomas Rimac, G, Virginia Tech

Rimac profiles as depth with flexibility. His size and reach make him an intriguing swing interior option, particularly in zone concepts. While his technique remains inconsistent, Baltimore has a strong track record of refining linemen with physical tools.

Round 7, pick 252: Squirrel White, WR, Florida State

White injects pure electricity. He should be a slot threat and return option. With that, his speed and quickness offer instant situational impact. His presence forces defensive adjustments, even if his snap count fluctuates. Late in the draft, that kind of immediate stress is valuable.

Ravens reclaim their roots

This PFF mock draft does not chase trends but principles. Baltimore fortifies the trenches, adds speed where it matters, and builds layers of physical depth across both lines. For a franchise redefining itself without losing its soul, this class offers a roadmap back to relevance and identity.