The Baltimore Ravens and John Harbaugh are no longer in business together, but the mutual respect remains after nearly two decades of their pairing. Harbaugh has had nothing but respect for the organization since their divorce and has penned one final heartfelt goodbye message, which was published by the Baltimore Sun.

In the full-page message, Harbaugh thanked “the city, culture and community,” as well as owner Steve Bisciotti. He also expressed his appreciation for the hundreds of players who suited up for him during his tenure.

“When Ingrid, Allison and I arrived in Baltimore, we knew that we were joining a football organization,” Harbaugh wrote, via Baltimore Sun reporter Brian Wacker. “What we couldn't have fully known then was that we were becoming part of a city, a culture, and a community that is bonded together by a shared sense of strength and unity.”

Former #Ravens coach John Harbaugh took out a full page ad in today’s Baltimore Sun thanking fans and the city pic.twitter.com/EarsVwcDvN — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) January 24, 2026

Baltimore also thanked Harbaugh after firing him with an emotional tribute video.

The Ravens hired Harbaugh in 2008 to replace Brian Billick, whom they fired after nine seasons. Harbaugh, then the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive backs coach, was an unconventional hire who was criticized by many at the time.

The move turned out to be the best in franchise history. Although he was also fired at the end of his tenure, Harbaugh departs as the Ravens' all-time winningest head coach and brought them their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Article Continues Below

John Harbaugh thanks Ravens organization on his way out

Harbaugh's message was mostly to the fans and citizens of Baltimore, but he also made a point to specifically thank those he worked with on the team.

“To Steve Bisciotti: Thank you for creating an environment rooted in maintaining a standard of excellence,” Harbaugh wrote. “To the players who worked hard, fought, believed and always played with the heart of lions, THANK YOU. Your commitment to one another, to the standard, and to this city is what made our success happen. Coaching you has been one of the greatest privileges and joys of my life.”

But more than anything, the 63-year-old wanted to thank the people who supported his dynasty.

“Most of all, to the people of Baltimore: Thank you for embracing my family and for allowing us to grow alongside you. This city's grit, resilience and authenticity are unmatched. The pride you take in your team reflects the pride you take in one another. That is something truly special.”