The Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to end Week 3. After a dominant, bounce-back win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, Baltimore is looking for their first big victory of the season. Will Lamar Jackson continue his dominant start? Can Derrick Henry regain his form after a sluggish Week 2? Here are the bold predictions for the Ravens' matchup against the Lions.

Kyle Van Noy left the game against the Browns with a groin injury, which could lead to him missing multiple games. Marlon Humphrey also left Sunday's game with a groin injury. Other than that, Baltimore is very healthy and only getting healthier. Isaiah Likely could make his season debut, as could fullback Patrick Ricard.

Will the Ravens beat the Lions on Monday to move to 2-1? Here are our bold predictions for the primetime matchup.

Lamar Jackson picks up another 3 touchdowns

The Ravens' offense has been dominant for seven of the eight quarters this year. What happened in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills was bizarre, but so far it has been an aberration. Even against a strong Lions team, that will continue for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The two-time MVP will score at least three touchdowns in the primetime showdown.

Jackson has seven total touchdowns with no turnovers through two games. He threw 41 touchdowns and only tossed four interceptions last year, adding four rushing scores and seven lost fumbles. Jackson has nearly eliminated turnovers from his game in recent years and has a nose for the end zone.

Jackson will find Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews for scores and run one in himself during this game. DeAndre Hopkins' red zone performance will be a big part of the Lions' defensive game plan, so expect the Ravens to counter.

Derrick Henry gets rolling downhill again

The Ravens could not get Derrick Henry going in their win over the Browns on Sunday. He racked up only 23 yards on ten tries and did not catch any balls. He fumbled again, but it was recovered by Baltimore. After his fumble kick-started the Ravens' collapse against the Bills, he needed to flush it with a great performance. Henry will get back to 100 yards rushing in this game.

While the Lions dominated the Chicago Bears in Week 2, they allowed 134 rushing yards on 27 attempts. De'Andre Swift is a solid back, but Henry should see those numbers and be ready to dominate. The best way for the Ravens to flush their poor Week 1 performance is to run the ball effectively and get Henry rolling alongside Jackson.

A big part of Jackson's MVP-caliber season last year was Henry's dominance. For the first time in his career, Jackson had an elite running game that he did not have to be a part of. While he was still dominant in Week 2 without much production from Henry, that cannot continue forever.

The Ravens will beat the Lions

With their home crowd behind them on primetime, the Ravens will beat the Lions. Both Jackson and Henry have something to prove after blowing the Bills game. Their defense is in the same boat, with a blooming Lions offense coming into town. In Jared Goff's Detroit tenure, they have not been great outside of a dome, with an 11-8-1 record.

It is very early in the season, but the AFC North has a 2-0 team that is not the Ravens. But with Joe Burrow out for three months, the Cincinnati Bengals are unlikely to continue that hot start. The Ravens could be tied for first place after a win on Monday night, making the game even more important.

The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites and -240 on the moneyline, according to FanDuel. Henry is -210 to score a touchdown, while Jackson has a passing yards over/under of 215.5.