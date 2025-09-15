It wasn’t all fun for the Baltimore Ravens as they had a key injury against the Browns. However, John Harbaugh credited the Browns for playing smart football in the Week 2 blowout.

He said the Browns had the right game plan, according to a post on X by Jeff Zrebiec.

“Harbaugh: “They weren’t going to get beat by the run. That’s smart football. They did a great job with it.”

The Ravens managed only 45 yards on the ground, including 23 by Derrick Henry and 13 by Lamar Jackson. However, it’s hard not to see Harbaugh’s comments as somewhat disingenuous because of the 41-17 final score. Smart football shouldn’t end with a three-score difference, should it?

The win certainly helped the Ravens' overall NFL stature.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh impressed by Browns?

Harbaugh tried to explain that the Ravens had a tough time, according to ESPN.

“That maturing as a football team to win games like that, they did that in this game,” Harbaugh said. “This was a tough game. The score doesn't really indicate it, but this was a grind of a football game.”

Article Continues Below

But the problem is the Browns helped the Ravens quite a bit. That doesn’t seem like smart football.

“We gave them 21 points via a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and an interception,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s just hard to win. It’s hard to win, period, but it’s hard to win when you do that. We’ll own it.”

The Browns simply didn’t view things the way Harbaugh did, including defensive star Myles Garrett, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“It's just embarrassing,” Garrett said. “We have to be better on defense. We have to be better as a team. We slowly chipped away. We did a solid job of holding them to 3 [points] when we could, and then eventually, the dam broke. They just did whatever they wanted, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game.

Also, Garrett said the Ravens set the standard.

“They're good on offense and good on defense,” Garrett said. “They're a contender every year for a reason. If we want to be a contender, we have to do what we're supposed to and even up this series next time when we see them.”