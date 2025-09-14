Thirteen years into his NFL career, DeAndre Hopkins no longer carries the prestige he once had. Yet, after another stellar performance against the Cleveland Browns, Zay Flowers believes the Baltimore Ravens' veteran receiver is looking as good as ever.

Through two games, Hopkins has just four receptions for 99 receiving yards, but has hauled in two absurd touchdown catches. Flowers believes the sure-handed wideout's early performances essentially shut up fans who thought he was “washed.”

“People say he's washed,” Flowers said after the game, via Jeff Zrebiec of ‘The Athletic.' “That man look like he's just getting started.”

Lamar deep to D-Hop! What a play CLEvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/QhhjBTCQVp — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hopkins' Week 1 touchdown was an insane one-handed catch down the right sideline with cornerback Christian Benford draped all over him and safety Taylor Rapp blanketing over the top. His score against the Browns, a diving grab over Browns defender Greg Newsome II, was arguably just as impressive.

The “washed” allegations came after Hopkins posted just 610 receiving yards in 2024, the fewest of his career, aside from a 10-game campaign in 2021. Fans blamed his quarterback play with the Tennessee Titans to begin the year, but he remained ineffective even after becoming Patrick Mahomes' de facto No. 1 receiver on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Through two games, Flowers is leading the Ravens with 218 receiving yards. Hopkins, however, is tied for the team lead with two touchdown grabs. He is also Baltimore's only player to catch a touchdown in each of its first two games.

Ravens offense remains hot in dominant win over Browns

After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the Ravens are just 1-1 on the year. Regardless, they are the league's highest-scoring offense through two games, having topped 40 points in both outings.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry dominated the Bills on the ground in Week 1, but neither was particularly effective in the run game against the Browns. Jackson instead did his damage through the air, tossing all four of the offense's touchdowns in Week 2.

Flowers and Hopkins unsurprisingly led the way, combining for 139 receiving yards. Jackson also got scarcely used second-year wideout Devontez Walker involved, connecting with the North Carolina alum for his first two touchdowns of the year.

The Ravens' elite offense has made it look easy despite facing two of the highest-rated preseason defenses in the league. They get another formidable challenge in Week 3 against a Detroit Lions unit that has allowed just 196.5 passing yards per game through two weeks.