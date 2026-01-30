The Baltimore Ravens have made a new hire at offensive coordinator. Declan Doyle takes the job after one season as the Chicago Bears' OC. Doyle is just 29 years of age and the same age as quarterback Lamar Jackson. Doyle did a fantastic job with the Bears and now leads the Ravens offense under Jesse Minter.

The NFL Live crew reacts to the Ravens hiring Declan Doyle as their new offensive coordinator ⤵️ 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ND8BwgaT4V — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2026

“ESPN sources: the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator. Doyle can leave because, in Baltimore, he will have play-calling responsibility. But new Ravens HC Jesse Minter now has someone to run Baltimore’s offense,” via Adam Schefter.

This move has a lot of Ravens fans feeling a type of way on social media.

Ravens Coaching Staff: – Jesse Minter the Defensive Genius

– Declan Doyle the Johnson Disciple OC

– Mike Mickens the #1 college DB Coach

– Dwayne Ledford the elite O Line Coach Lamar Jackson winning the Bowl pic.twitter.com/FhPsL0Gi35 — Iceman ❄️ (@Iceman117_) January 30, 2026

Declan Doyle my life is in your hands please lock in pic.twitter.com/9EDJTXGENL — PhaseGod⚜️ (@GoatmillionV2) January 30, 2026

“WE GOT DECLAN DOYLE, WE GOT DECLAN DOYLE! ALL HAIL JESSE MINTER, WE GOT DECLAN DOYLE!” https://t.co/ZEGoWLFfFb — Michael Hession (@BraggingRtsSpts) January 30, 2026

Ay man, I am so sorry for doubting you Jesse… you cooking! https://t.co/tBGXfJjQxf — RavensMuse (@Ravensmusee) January 30, 2026