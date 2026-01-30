The Baltimore Ravens have made a new hire at offensive coordinator. Declan Doyle takes the job after one season as the Chicago Bears' OC. Doyle is just 29 years of age and the same age as quarterback Lamar Jackson. Doyle did a fantastic job with the Bears and now leads the Ravens offense under Jesse Minter.

“ESPN sources: the Baltimore Ravens are hiring Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator. Doyle can leave because, in Baltimore, he will have play-calling responsibility. But new Ravens HC Jesse Minter now has someone to run Baltimore’s offense,” via Adam Schefter.

