The Baltimore Ravens made a roster move on Thursday ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After coming off a three-game suspension, the organization is opting to release an offensive lineman from the team.

Reports indicate that Ben Cleveland, who is a five-year veteran guard for the Ravens, is being cut from the roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cleveland's tenure with the franchise ends after serving as a rotational guard since 2021.

“Ravens waived G Ben Cleveland, who was due to come off a three-game suspension.”

The 27-year-old interior offensive lineman was given a three-game suspension this season after pleading guilty in early November 2025 for driving under the influence. The alleged incident took place back in February 2025. Cleveland was given a one-year probation after pleading guilty.

It's said that when Cleveland was pulled over in February, he recorded a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .178, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. That is over twice the legal limit of .08.

“In February, Cleveland was cited for DUI in Georgia after he had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .178, over twice the legal limit of .08, according to police. He was stopped by police for failing to maintain his lane, according to the incident report.”

With the former third-round pick off the roster, the Ravens will continue to rely on Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele in the guard positions. Considering Ben Cleveland was a rotational option off the bench, Baltimore's starting offensive line will remain intact. Rookie guard Emery Jones Jr. should be the primary backup at guard now.