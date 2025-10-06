The Baltimore Ravens’ defense has hit a new low point in the John Harbaugh era, and the head coach knows it. Following Sunday’s humiliating 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans, Harbaugh made it clear that despite the team’s collapse, he won’t be making changes to his defensive staff, at least not yet.

“I do not think that that's the answer,” Harbaugh told reporters, per ESPN. “We have to go to work. We need to stick together. We need to find ourselves. And that has to do with coaches and players working together.”

The loss dropped Baltimore to 1-4 on the season and exposed just how unrecognizable the once-feared Ravens defense has become. Sunday marked the fourth time this year that the unit has surrendered at least 37 points, a level of inconsistency that Harbaugh said “was not up to standard.”

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy didn’t sugarcoat the situation either, delivering a blunt postgame message about accountability. “We have to get our s— together,” Van Noy said. “Coaches can give us the plays, but we have to execute. No excuses. You get paid to play, so we have to play better.”

The frustration is understandable, and now, history confirms just how bad it’s been. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens have allowed 177 points through their last five games, the most for any five-game stretch in franchise history.

The previous high was 172 points during the team’s inaugural season from Weeks 6–10 in 1996.

For a franchise long defined by defensive dominance, from Ray Lewis and Ed Reed to Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley, this stretch represents unfamiliar territory.

The tackling issues, coverage busts, and lack of pass rush have combined into a nightmare scenario that Baltimore hasn’t experienced in nearly three decades.

The breakdowns have also spilled over into moments of frustration on the field. Cornerback Jaire Alexander made headlines after confronting Texans rookie Jaylin Noel, who celebrated his first NFL touchdown with the signature Ray Lewis dance in Baltimore’s end zone.

“I didn’t appreciate that while I was on the field,” Alexander explained. “He tried to get the ball back, and I said, ‘Nah, you ain’t getting it.’”

Harbaugh described the performance as “a complete disappointment,” emphasizing that the bye week ahead must serve as a turning point. “We’re going to have to find a way to turn it around and figure out who we are,” he said.

The Ravens will attempt to reset next week against the Las Vegas Raiders, desperate to regain the defensive identity that once made them one of the league’s most respected teams.