With the Baltimore Ravens' defense hitting rock bottom after losing 44-10 to the Houston Texans on Sunday, there may be some speculation from fans about whether the unit's staff should go through some changes. Now with the Ravens at 1-4 to start the season, head coach John Harbaugh answers whether changes are coming to the team.

Speaking to the media after the 34-point loss on Sunday, Harbaugh would say there won't be any moves to get rid of defensive coordinator Zach Orr and others on the staff. Still, Harbaugh would express his disappointment with the defense's performance, allowing the fourth game to score at least 37 points or more.

“I do not think that that's the answer,” Harbaugh said, according to ESPN. “We have to go to work, is what we need to do. We need to stick together, is what we need to do. We need to find ourselves. And that has to do with coaches and players [working] together.”

“I thought we would play better,” Harbaugh said. “I thought we would tackle better. It was not up to standard. We had good enough players out there to play a lot better than we did.”

Ravens' Kyle Van Noy has NSFW reaction to loss against Texans

Article Continues Below

Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy would keep it real on the team's defensive effort against Houston, stating in an NSFW manner that the team needs to get back to the standard the organization has set for itself. While the coaching staff is getting the blame from some, Van Noy says that he and the players “have to execute.”

“We have to get our s— together,” Van Noy said. “Just being brutally honest. Coaches can give us the plays, but we have to execute. It doesn't matter who you are in there. Do your job. [If the] coaches ask you to do something, do it. Myself included.”

With the team now down in the dumps with their record, the easy reasoning could be the plethora of injuries to both sides of the ball, especially quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, Van Noy doesn't want to hear any excuses from the team.

“No excuses,” Van Noy said. “I just watched the Niners have injuries, go out there and play football. No excuses for injuries. [As] professionals, you get paid to play, so we have to play better.”

Baltimore next faces the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.