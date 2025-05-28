The Indianapolis Colts are paying tribute to the late Jim Irsay in a way that fans won’t forget. As the franchise prepares for the 2025 NFL season, they announced plans to wear a commemorative uniform patch to honor their longtime owner, who died last week at the age of 65. The black patch will feature Irsay’s initials, his signature, and a smiley face — a nod to the one he often added while signing autographs for fans. It’s a heartfelt gesture that highlights Irsay’s deep bond with the team, city, and its fanbase — a connection built through decades of leadership, loyalty, and love for the game.

For The Boss. 💪 Jim's initials, signature and trademark smiley face will be featured on our jerseys this season.#ThankYouJimIrsay pic.twitter.com/Tx9Bn5j8iO — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The official Colts account on X, formerly Twitter, posted the announcement with a first look at the design and tribute message. The image quickly drew praise from fans, media, and former players alike, all sharing memories of Irsay’s influence on the franchise and the league.

Irsay, who became the youngest general manager in NFL history in 1984, took over as team owner in 1997. Under his leadership, the Colts made 16 playoff appearances, won two AFC Championships, and captured a Super Bowl title in 2007. More than just a football executive, Irsay helped transform the Colts into one of the league’s most respected organizations.

Within six years of taking over, he hired Hall of Famers Bill Polian, Tony Dungy, and drafted Peyton Manning, laying the foundation for a decade of dominance. He also personally presented Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, and Dwight Freeney at their Hall of Fame inductions — a testament to his deep connection with the franchise’s stars.

Beyond football, Irsay was a philanthropist and mental health advocate. His “Kicking the Stigma” initiative pushed mental health awareness into the spotlight. His contributions to charity, including cancer research and local youth programs, also reflected his dedication to community impact.