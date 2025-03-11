One thing that the Baltimore Ravens are always trying to do is add more weapons for Lamar Jackson to be able to throw to. On Tuesday, they continued that effort in a big way when they agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Hopkins spent last season with the Chiefs after a midseason trade with the Tennessee Titans. While he didn't put up huge numbers, the former Houston Texans star was a reliable weapon for Patrick Mahomes. He caught 41 balls for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games with Kansas City and also had a touchdown catch in its Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hopkins is one of the best wide receivers of the last 15 years in the NFL. He comes to Baltimore with 984 career catches and 83 touchdowns, so his experience will be a massive benefit to the rest of the wide receiver room.

Hopkins hasn't made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team since 2020 and has only eclipsed 1,000 yards in a season one time since then in 2023. However, the Ravens are hoping that Hopkins will give Jackson a reliable target on the outside and in the red zone even if his volume in the passing game isn't through the roof.

Stylistically, it's easy to see why the Ravens like this fit with Hopkins joining the offense. Baltimore has a lot of smaller slot receivers, most notably Zay Flowers, but they don't really have a big body on the outside that provides a more physical element in the passing game.

Hopkins can be a ball-winner for Jackson and company that can be a true bailout option in some situations. Oftentimes, Jackson is tasked with making a play all by himself if the original call is snuffed out or doesn't work for another reason. Now, Hopkins can do that at times by making contested catches down the field.

Overall, Hopkins may not have the numbers that he did in his prime years with the Texans or in his first season with the Arizona Cardinals. However, he will still be a very valuable asset to this Ravens offense as it looks to get over the hump in 2025.