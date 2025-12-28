Derrick Henry achieved an incredible milestone in NFL history that involved Adrian Peterson during the Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

Henry is concluding the 10th regular season of his remarkable NFL career as a running back, his second with the Ravens. He maintains his standing as one of the best players at his position, despite being at age 31 turning 32 in January.

His remarkable ability of getting to the end zone for rushing touchdowns while staying healthy on the field firmly put him in the NFL's all-time list. Going into Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season, he has a total of 118 rushing touchdowns throughout his career and counting. He sat at fifth place, 46 scores away from the top spot on the list.

Henry needed two scores to tie Peterson's total of 120 touchdowns and three to pass him. It's clear to say that the veteran running back surpassed him with one half against the Packers. Henry racked up 21 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns, lighting up Green Bay's run defense throughout the first 30 minutes of regulation.

Derrick Henry has the 4th-most rushing TDs of all time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qw0P6uXPb9 — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

How Derrick Henry, Ravens played against Packers

Derrick Henry delivered one of the best performances of his career as the Ravens took down the Packers in a crucial 41-24 win on the road.

The Ravens pulled off the victory without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was on the sidelines due to injury. As a result, they stepped up by emphasizing Henry in the run game, which worked to absolute perfection.

Tyler Huntley had a decent night while filling in for Jackson at quarterback. He completed 16 passes out of 20 attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown while adding eight rushes for 60 yards.

Henry dominated Green Bay's defense for the entirety of the game, racking up a career-high 36 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns. Zay Flowers enjoyed a great performance in the receiving game, making four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Mark Andrews came next with four receptions for 28 yards, while Isaiah Likely caught three passes for 27 yards.

Baltimore improved to an 8-8 record on the season, holding the second spot in the AFC North Division standings. They are above the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns while trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at ninth place. They are above the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs while trailing the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens will hope for the Browns to stun the Steelers in Week 17. That way, they can have a showdown with Pittsburgh for the AFC North title on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.