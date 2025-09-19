In a rare outing for veteran running back Derrick Henry, the Cleveland Browns were able to shut him down in the rushing game. The Baltimore Ravens dominated the contest, winning 41-17, but Henry was not able to get it going at all. He ended the evening with 23 yards on 11 carries.

In a recent media session, Henry reacts to the bad outing and expects to be better from here on out.

Derrick Henry on coming off a game in which he had 23 yards rushing on 11 carries: “Be better and never let that happen again. Me, myself, first be better, be more efficient and be more explosive.” Ravens face a Lions defense that ranks 15th against the run. pic.twitter.com/7b9ABYLXCc — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Henry started the season with a dominant performance against the Buffalo Bills. He carried the rock 18 times for 169 yards for a 9.4 yards per carry average. He found the endzone twice and gave the Ravens an opportunity to win the game. That did not happen, as the Bills stormed back and won late in the game. Piggybacking off that performance with a dud is not what we are used to watching from the star running back.

Henry will now take on the Detroit Lions on Monday night. This could be one of the better matchups we get all season long in the NFL. Two explosive offenses with elite defenses that are capable of changing the game on any play. This game could be extremely high scoring, or it could even be a defensive battle where Lamar Jackson and Jared Goff don't see as much success as they did in Week 2. It's expected to be a great game regardless.

Henry isn't receiving as many carries this season as in years past, and that is probably for the good. Henry is 31 years of age now and has taken a ton of hits in his career. He has used his size to his advantage for all of his career, which hasn't allowed him to miss many games with injury. The Ravens are being smart with Henry's production load, and the team has valuable backups in Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell. Mitchell has yet to get a carry in 2025.