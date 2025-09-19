Two of the NFL’s most hyped contenders square off on Monday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams rebounded from Week 1 losses with emphatic Week 2 victories. The loser of this game will stumble to 1-2, while the winner makes a strong case as an early Super Bowl 60 frontrunner. For Baltimore, success may hinge on a single X-factor: Derrick Henry.

Previewing Ravens vs. Lions

The Lions and Ravens face off in a clash that feels bigger than an early-season test. Both clubs looked impressive in Week 2. Detroit torched Chicago 52-21 in a statement win. Meanwhile, Baltimore hammered Cleveland 41-17 behind Lamar Jackson’s four-touchdown performance. The stakes are clear: fall to 1-2 and the uphill climb begins. Of course, win and the national narrative shifts toward championship aspirations.

This matchup features two franchises often picked as preseason darlings but rarely crowned in January. The Lions have been one of the league’s best bets against the spread in recent years. On the other end, the Ravens remain one of the AFC’s most consistent programs. Detroit’s physical run game powered by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs will test a Baltimore defense that has shown cracks against the run. Meanwhile, the Ravens’ offense relies on Jackson’s brilliance, but their ceiling could be determined by how much help he gets from King Henry.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Baltimore Ravens' X-factor for blockbuster Week 3 clash vs. Detroit Lions.

Henry: The ground game anchor

Derrick Henry’s importance to Baltimore’s offense cannot be overstated. For years, his punishing running style has worn down defenses, setting the tone for his teams. Yet, through two weeks in purple and black this season, Henry’s results have been uneven. Against Cleveland, he logged just 23 yards on 11 carries and lost a fumble. That was his second critical miscue of the young season. Sure, Jackson carried the offense with his arm. However, the Ravens know that long-term success requires Henry playing closer to his vintage form.

Against Detroit, Henry’s presence is more than symbolic. It's strategic. The Lions are allowing 196.5 passing yards per game, ranking 12th in the league. That means Baltimore cannot expect to throw at will. Instead, the Ravens must control tempo and keep Jared Goff’s offense on the sidelines. That’s where Henry comes in. If he can dominate early downs, Baltimore sustains drives and limits the Lions’ explosive potential.

Henry’s recent struggles and betting trends

Oddsmakers have set Henry’s rushing line at 88.5 yards for Monday night. Now, that's slightly below his season average of 96. Note the reality is that Henry has surpassed that mark just once this year. Through two games, he’s exceeded his prop line only once, while rushing for a touchdown in one outing. His inconsistency mirrors Baltimore’s challenge. The truth is that when Henry is bottled up, the offense leans heavily on Jackson. That narrows the playbook and increases pressure on the quarterback.

The Ravens know Henry must be more than a complementary piece. Last week, eight of his 23 yards came on a single carry. Take that away, and his output was anemic. For a player of Henry’s stature, those numbers won’t cut it.

Why Henry is the X-factor

Article Continues Below

This game is being billed as a showcase for quarterbacks. We have Jackson’s dynamic skill set versus Goff’s precision in Ben Johnson’s offense. As we said, though, Henry may hold the real key. His ability to dictate the line of scrimmage directly impacts both teams’ game plans. If Henry is rolling, Jackson gains freedom to operate off play-action. That would keep linebackers honest and open up downfield shots to Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman,, DeAndre Hopkins, and Mark Andrews. If Henry struggles, Detroit can drop extra defenders into coverage.

For the Ravens, the path to victory is simple: unleash Henry early, force Detroit to respect the run, and then let Jackson exploit the mismatches. It’s a formula Baltimore relied upon last year. Henry's bruising style is built for prime-time games like this, where one long drive can tilt momentum.

Lions’ challenge against Henry

Of course, Detroit’s defense knows exactly what’s coming. Head coach Dan Campbell prides himself on building a tough, physical unit that won’t be intimidated. The Lions added size and depth up front to withstand backs like Henry. Their Week 2 dominance suggests they are up for the challenge. That said, facing Henry on the road, in prime time, with a roaring Baltimore crowd behind him, is a different beast altogether.

If the Lions can bottle up Henry the way Cleveland did, they’ll force Jackson into a one-dimensional attack. Of course, if Henry breaks loose, it could unravel Detroit’s defensive plan. Few players in football have the ability to sap the will of a defense the way Henry does when he’s at his best.

Final thoughts

Ravens vs. Lions has all the ingredients of a classic Monday Night Football battle. It has star quarterbacks, elite playmakers, and playoff stakes dressed as September urgency. Both teams want to prove they belong in the Super Bowl conversation. For Baltimore, the difference-maker is clear. Derrick Henry must reclaim his role as the offense’s ground-game anchor.

If he delivers, the Ravens will certainly sap the confidence of a Lions team riding high from Week 2. If he doesn’t, Baltimore risks becoming overly reliant on Jackson’s arm. In a matchup this tight, the balance tips toward whichever team executes its identity best. For the Ravens, that identity starts and ends with Derrick Henry pounding the football.