That often tiny Super Bowl window may be closing for the Baltimore Ravens. And if they win this year, Mark Andrews might not get to enjoy it. The Ravens general manager gave a murky update on trade rumors involving the tight end.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta didn’t commit either way when asked about Andrews, according to espn.com.

“I never know what's going to happen,” DeCosta said. “And I would never want to say this or that. But, I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's played his butt off for us.”

Ravens TE Mark Andrews fighting uphill battle?

Will it be difficult for Andrews to remain with the team? Fans tend to have a long memory, and the 2-point conversion drop with the Ravens trailing 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills — with 1:33 left in the game — likely remains in their minds.

The seven-year veteran is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. The most recent came in 2022. He had an All-Pro season in 2021 with 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine scores. Andrews ranks third in franchise history with 436 receptions and second with 5,530 yards receiving. Both of those records will likely fall this year if he remains in Baltimore. Last year, Andrews surpassed Jamal Lewis as the Ravens' all-time touchdown leader and has 51 overall.

“His competitiveness, his talent, his attitude, his leadership is so valued here,” DeCosta said. “He's a great player. And I think we're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can. So, there's always a lot of unpredictability with the draft. You just never know.”

The presence of Isaiah Likely gives the Ravens the flexibility to trade Andrews. However, head coach John Harbaugh remains in his corner.

“I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year,” Harbaugh said recently. “He's just too good a player.”

The Ravens own 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they can remodel their roster. They have two fourth-round picks and four sixth-round selections. Their main areas of need are edge rusher and defensive back, according to nytimes.com.

“(Edge rusher) is certainly a prominent need for the future,” Jeff Zrebiec wrote. “Finding another impactful pass rusher would help quite a bit in the present, too. (Also,) Baltimore has only five corners and three safeties on its roster, so reinforcements are needed. Star safety Kyle Hamilton also needs a running mate.”

The Ravens face a challenge of needing to win in 2025. With the current structure of the roster, they should be in the Super Bowl mix. The question they must answer about Andrews is whether the fans would embrace his return, or would it be a distraction?