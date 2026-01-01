Ahead of Saturday's pivotal AFC North matchup with the Steelers, Lamar Jackson struck down rumors that he is looking to depart from Baltimore. In media availability following the Ravens' practice on January 1st, Jackson addressed the noise head-on when asked if he wants to be a Raven.

Lamar Jackson responded to widespread criticism this afternoon: “I was really hurt. I don't know why I gotta get questioned … I never quit on my team before. I never quit anything to be honest with y'all. I don't know where that noise come from. … Do you think Harbaugh… pic.twitter.com/gHDcyxdDM9 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Absolutely man. Absolutely. Absolutely. I don't even know where that comes from…We gotta focus on winning right now. Contract talk will be after the season, or whatever, but during the season, I’m locked in.”

The rumors stem from multiple media reports, including a recent report that questioned his focus and commitment to the team. He addressed those critiques as well in the post-practice media availability.

“I was really hurt. I don't know why I gotta get questioned … I never quit on my team before. I never quit anything to be honest with y'all. I don't know where that noise come from. … Do you think Harbaugh would let me fall asleep in his meetings? I'm right in the front!”

Although Jackson has suffered from injuries this season that kept him out of a few games, he's certainly been available for the Ravens in any capacity they need him. Thus far this season he's thrown for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He's run the ball the least in his career, only recording 63 rush attempts for 340 yards and two touchdowns. The drop-off certainly coincides with the arrival of Derrick Henry, who has succeded in both short yardage situations while also having a penchant for homerun plays.

The Ravens play the Steelers with the AFC North championship and a playoff birth on the line this Saturday. Jackson will surely have time to demonstrate his commitment to Baltimore on the field.