Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills started the season in wild fashion, coming back from a 40-25 deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

It was a big game for both squads, being the rematch of the AFC Divisional Round encounter last season. Allen and Lamar Jackson went to war with one another, trading blows with spectacular touchdown highlights throughout the night.

The Ravens had most of the momentum as they led 40-25 with four minutes remaining. Despite this, the Bills never quit as they scored the last 16 points of the game. As for the game-winning score, kicker Matt Prater pulled it off with the field goal as the home fans went in a frenzy to what they witnessed.

How Josh Allen, Bills played against Ravens

It was an incredible comeback for Josh Allen and the Bills to pull off, especially taking advantage of the Ravens' mistakes down the stretch.

Baltimore had control over the game until Derrick Henry fumbled the ball in a critical moment. This allowed Buffalo to roar back in such little time, taking advantage of an opposing defense that ran out of gas against them.

Allen was superb in commanding the offense to complete the comeback. He completed 33 passes out of 46 attempts for 394 yards and two touchdowns while making 14 rushes for 30 yards and two scores.

James Cook had a solid night in the run game. He made 13 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown while getting five receptions for 58 yards. Meanwhile, five players made four or more catches in the receiving game, including Cook. Keon Coleman shined with the opportunities he got, making eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. Khalil Shakir came next with six catches for 64 yards, Joshua Palmer had five receptions for 61 yards, while Dalton Kincaid recorded four catches for 48 yards and a score.

The Bills will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Jets on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.