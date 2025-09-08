In a potential playoff preview, the Baltimore Ravens are visiting the Buffalo Bills to open their 2025 season on Sunday Night Football. So far, so good for the Ravens. The visitors lead the hosts 40-25 midway through the fourth quarter. Baltimore's latest touchdown came via veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Ravens' official X (formerly Twitter) account shared Hopkins' ridiculous one-handed scoring catch to extend Baltimore's lead.

ARE YOU KIDDING @DeAndreHopkins???? TOUCHDOWN RAVENS!!!! FIRST CATCH AS A RAVEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/GahQ5EKVqV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“ARE YOU KIDDING @DeAndreHopkins????” posted the team's official account. “TOUCHDOWN RAVENS!!!! FIRST CATCH AS A RAVEN!!!!”.

The Ravens offense is firing on all cylinders tonight, as running back Derrick Henry scored his second touchdown of the night on the drive after Hopkins' unreal catch. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is already building a bid for his third MVP award, tormenting the Bills defense with both his arm and his legs. Although Hopkins finally notched his first catch and score with Baltimore, his fellow receiver, Zay Flowers, already has six catches for 134 yards and a touchdown as well. Can the Ravens maintain this output and clinch an opening night win over Buffalo?

Ravens look to cap off season opener with win over Bills

Hopkins was brought in to bring a veteran presence to a younger receiving room. Flowers is entering his third season. Fellow former first-rounder Rashod Bateman is now in year five. Both receivers have grown into solid starters but could take that next step into superstardom. Hopkins is an ideal mentor to help them get there. One of the NFL's best receivers during his time with the Houston Texans, Hopkins has been ring hunting ever since he left his first professional home.

Based on his play tonight, it looks like Flowers is ready to take that next step. Jackson has long lacked a true number one receiver, and if Flowers or Bateman hit that level, then the Ravens offense will be even deadlier this season. The tight end duo of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely is one of the best in the NFL. Henry has proven that he's ageless, continuing to break the backs of opposing defenses. Can Jackson and a more potent passing attack finally push Baltimore back towards a Super Bowl berth that has eluded them for far too long?