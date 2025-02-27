The Baltimore Ravens are still licking their wounds after a heartbreaking Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, but they now have much more serious matters to attend to.

Kicker Justin Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by 16 different massage therapists dating back to early in his career. On Wednesday, Tucker provided his first public comments since the first allegations broke in January, via Bobby Burack of OutKick.

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider,” Tucker said, per Burack. “These claims are simply not true.”

Tucker was accused of misconduct at eight different spas from 2012-16 in Baltimore and the Ravens and the NFL are investigating the claims at the moment. No discipline has been levied against Tucker at the moment.

“Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last thirteen years,” Tucker said, per Burack. “I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever.”

Tucker's wife, Amanda, also came out to defend her husband against the claims.

“The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family,” Amanda Tucker said, per Burack. “I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully.”

Tucker is coming off of one of the worst seasons of his career and his struggles kicking field goals cost the Ravens multiple games. he finished the season 22-for-30 on field goals and also missed a pair of extra points throughout the year. Now, these allegations will hang over him and the Ravens organization throughout the offseason while the investigation progresses.