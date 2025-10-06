Kyle Van Noy didn't hold back after the Baltimore Ravens suffered a humiliating 44-10 home loss to the Houston Texans on October 5. The veteran linebacker's frustration boiled over following the defeat that dropped Baltimore to 1-4, matching the franchise's worst start in history.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Van Noy was direct about the team's issues. “We got to get our s**t together and playing, just being brutally honest,” Van Noy stated. “Like coaches can give us the plays, but we got to execute, and doesn't matter who you are in there. Do your job.”

The 34-year-old made it clear the problem isn't coaching. When asked if messages from head coach John Harbaugh weren't getting through, Van Noy defended the staff. “I think their messaging is fine. And we got to be the group to take that and go out and do the simple things, right? The fundamentals, easy basic stuff,” he explained.

Van Noy made it clear the team is working hard, even if the results don't show it. “We're not not working. We're not not trying. We just got to play better,” he said, taking accountability while defending his teammates' effort.

He specifically dismissed injuries as an excuse, pointing to the San Francisco 49ers as an example. “No excuses, man. I just watched the Niners have injuries and go out there and play football and [win],” Van Noy said. “No excuses for injuries. We're professionals. You get paid to play, so [we] gotta play better.”

The contrast was clear. San Francisco won without Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Brock Purdy. Baltimore, without Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and Marlon Humphrey, got blown out by a 1-3 Texans team.

Ravens Struggles Run Deeper Than Injuries

Article Continues Below

Van Noy returned from a two-game hamstring absence to record his first sack of 2025 against the Texans. Through three games this season, he has just five total tackles and one sack, a massive drop from his career-best 2024 campaign when he posted 12.5 sacks.

The 34-year-old expressed frustration about his limited remaining career opportunities. “I don't have many chances left, so I don't have time to sit and wait, and we got to figure it out,” the two-time Super Bowl champion stated.

But it's not just Van Noy struggling. Baltimore's defense has been the NFL's worst, allowing a league-high 177 points through five games. They've surrendered over 30 points in four of their five contests and rank low in passing defense. The 44 points allowed to Houston marked the most in a home game during Harbaugh's 18-year tenure.

Van Noy identified fundamentals as the core issue. “I know it's not a lame answer, but like it's fundamentals. Like we got to get off blocks, we got to tackle,” he said.

The Ravens face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 before their bye week, providing a critical chance to stop the slide or potentially fall to 1-5.