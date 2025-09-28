The Baltimore Ravens traveled to face the Kansas City Chiefs, both sporting 1-2 records. Getting back to .500 was key for both AFC contenders, but the home team took the early advantage. The Chiefs were leading 30-13 when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left the field with a hamstring injury. He is questionable to return, according to Matt McCullen of Chiefs.com.

“Lamar Jackson is out of the game to begin this drive for Baltimore,” McCullen reported. “It's a hamstring injury for Jackson. His return is Questionable.”

The Ravens have already been decimated by injuries on the defense. All of those injuries, including to Kyle Van Noy, have led to the poor start to the season. They have now allowed at least 30 points in each of the first four games of the season. Roquon Smith and Marlon Humphrey had both left the game already when Jackson left. And then, Nate Wiggins was carted off with an elbow injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson, however, had continued his MVP-caliber performance. That stopped on Sunday, with an injury to boot. The Ravens' offense was silenced after an opening-drive touchdown, scoring just three points for the rest of the first half. Before the injury, he had just 195 total yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

The Ravens face a Houston Texans squad in a similar predicament in Week 4. Even after a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans, Houston is behind the 8-ball in the AFC South. Baltimore needs that win to keep up in the AFC North as well, even if they somehow come back to beat the Chiefs. Jackson is the key to it all, so this injury is the last thing they needed.

The Ravens have Cooper Rush in the game against the Chiefs and will likely fall to 1-3. Losing Jackson would make an unlikely comeback even less likely this season.