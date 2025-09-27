Injuries to the Baltimore Ravens continue to pile up ahead of Week 4. With a massive game against the Kansas City Chiefs on deck, the team made the difficult decision of placing defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington on injured reserve.

Baltimore already ruled Madubuike and Washington out on Friday, but officially placed both players on IR on Saturday. The team confirmed the moves on X, formerly Twitter.

Both players suffered their injuries during early-season games. Madubuike sustained a neck injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns before sitting out of the Ravens' Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Although it took another week before placing him on injured reserve, Baltimore was immediately concerned for the edge-rusher's long-term health.

Before going down, Madubuike seemed on track for a career year. The star lineman collected two sacks in the Ravens' first two games, which still lead the team entering Week 4.

Washington picked up an ankle injury in Week 3 against the Lions. He played a season-high 61.8 percent of the defensive snaps in the loss, but immediately missed the ensuing Week 4 practices.

The injuries leave the Ravens' defense severely shorthanded up front. With defensive tackle Travis Jones still questionable for Week 4, veteran John Jenkins and sixth-round rookie Aeneas Peebles are the only other defensive linemen on the active roster.

Ravens struggling with injuries ahead of Week 4

Article Continues Below

Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington merely headline the Ravens' laundry list of injuries entering Week 4. The team has four other players already on injured reserve, with several others either ruled out or questionable to face the Chiefs.

The Ravens' offense has been consistent early, but they have yet to have either tight end Isaiah Likely or fullback Patrick Ricard on the field in 2025. Ricard has already been ruled out of Week 4, while Likely is questionable to make his season debut.

Baltimore could also potentially be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley and edge-rusher Kyle Van Noy. As of Saturday afternoon, both players remain questionable after logging limited practice sessions on Friday. Stanley continues to deal with an ankle issue, while Van Noy battles a nagging hamstring injury.

It is only Week 4, but the Ravens and Chiefs both find themselves in must-win situations against each other. The loser will drop to 1-3 on the year, a disastrous start for preseason Super Bowl hopefuls.