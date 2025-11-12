The Baltimore Ravens are on track to get back to .500, looking to win their fifth game of the season against the Cleveland Browns. This team is still expected to win the AFC North Division depsite not currently leading with a losing record. With Lamar Jackson back starting games for the Ravens, they have won two straight after Tyler Huntley led them to a win against the Chicago Bears the week before Jackson returned.

It's now being reported that Jackson will not practice on Wednesday, leading up to the game against the Browns. This could be precautionary.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not practicing Wednesday. He finished Sunday’s win at Minnesota but took some hard hits. Ravens play at Browns on Sunday. Injury report comes out later this afternoon.”

Jackson is coming off his 100th career start against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Head coach John Harbaugh had high praise after his milestone game.

With the Browns next on the schedule once again, the Ravens want to be extra cautious, knowing they are taking on a familiar opponent with an elite defense led by Myles Garrett. Baltimore tore the Browns apart in the first meeting by scoring 41 points; however, the deficit was only one score until the second half.

Jackson took a lot of hits in the win against the always-aggressive Vikings, so the Ravens want to make sure that he will be fully rested before facing the Browns.

With the full injury report expected to come out later, we will then know more about why Jackson did not practice, and if he will be limited or a full go for tomorrow.