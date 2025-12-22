The Baltimore Ravens suffered a tough loss on Sunday Night Football to the New England Patriots, 28-24. In the loss, they also lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson to a back injury.

On Monday, the Ravens provided a cautiously optimistic injury update on the All-Pro quarterback. Ravens head coach announced the MRI came back clean, with no significant damage beyond a “significant contusion.” Jackson is listed as day-to-day ahead of the Ravens' must-win game against the Green Bay Packers, per The Athletic's Jeff Zebriec.

Jackson left Sunday night's game against the Patriots after taking a knee to the back in the red zone just before halftime. He headed straight to the locker room and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.

In his place, Tyler Huntley played complementary football. He helped the Ravens build an 11-point fourth-quarter lead at home. Typically, that is enough for Baltimore to earn a victory. But not this time.

Patriots' young signal-caller, Drake Maye, led back-to-back touchdown drives to steal the game away. After the game, many put the blame for the loss on the hands of the coaches. Ravens' running back Derrick Henry was having himself a night. He scored his second rushing touchdown of the night with 12:50 remaining in the game, putting Baltimore up 24-13.

That was the last time he touched the football. Henry finished with 18 carries for 128 yards, two scores, and a fumble lost.

Instead, Baltimore turned to Keaton Mitchell, who struggled to get much going on the ground. That allowed New England enough time for a couple of lengthy drives for the win.

With the loss, Baltimore sits at 7-8. They are two games back of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The only way the Ravens reach the playoffs is if they beat the Packers this weekend, the Steelers lose to the Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore defeats Pittsburgh the final game of the season.

For that to happen, Jackson's presence is likely crucial.