When the Baltimore Ravens signed tight end Mark Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million contract extension at the beginning of December, they sent a strong message to fans and the rest of the league: “We trust No. 89.” They also put a bullseye on his back.

Unfortunately, the former All-Pro has not been too active as a pass-catcher since inking his new deal. Moreover, he continues to make mistakes in high-profile games. Look no further than Sunday's 28-24 loss versus the New England Patriots.

Andrews, after securing a short reception around Baltimore's 40-yard line, attempted a pitch on what appeared to be a designed lateral play in the final 15 seconds of the first half. He misfired badly and the Patriots jumped on the ball, causing NBC play-by-play man Mike Tirico and legions of Ravens fans to erupt in amazement. A roughing the passer penalty offset Andrews' illegal forward pass, sending both teams to the locker room.

Though, as far as social media was concerned, the damage was done.

“Dumbest lateral I’ve ever seen lmao,” Yahoo Sports podcaster and writer Kevin O'Connor posted on X. “IS MARK ANDREWS DRUNK????” @0toHerr0 quipped. “You can tell that was a set play, but that was also very stupid,” @andrew_kalman commented. Hasn’t been the same since breaking his leg.”

The three-time Pro Bowler remains a subject of intense scrutiny following his blunders from last postseason. He committed a momentum-halting fumble in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's Divisional Round showdown versus the Buffalo Bills and then dropped the game-tying two-point conversion pass with 1:33 left on the clock. Since those devastating gaffes, the veteran TE has become a polarizing figure among the fan base.

He has the opportunity to change that narrative in the final stretch of the season, as the Ravens try to force their way into the playoffs. Baltimore (7-8) desperately needs Mark Andrews to ignite. He recorded two receptions for 21 yards against the Patriots and has just five catches for 47 yards in his last three games combined.

With Lamar Jackson nursing a back injury and the Ravens' gasping for air, the embattled 30-year-old must block out the noise and bring his best for road matchups against the Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6).