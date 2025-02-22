The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has another feather in his cap. Jackson is the only QB in PFF history with a 90+ passing grade and rushing grade in the same season, per PFF.

Jackson's performance this year helped lead his Ravens to the NFL Playoffs. Baltimore defeated Pittsburgh before falling to the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. Allen went on to the win the MVP award at NFL Honors, over Jackson. Jackson was a finalist for the honor.

Jackson is also named the top player in the NFL for the 2024 season, per PFF rankings. He posted 4,172 passing yards in the regular season, with 41 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns.

The Ravens are hoping for bigger things in 2025

The Ravens have been solid over the past several seasons, with Jackson at the helm. But the team has fallen in the playoffs in recent years, unable to push past the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.

Jackson enters 2025 with high expectations to finally reach the Super Bowl. The Ravens worked hard last offseason to improve the offensive line, and it seems to have worked. Jackson had a stellar season, throwing just four interceptions in the regular season.

Jackson has seen action for the Ravens since 2018. He's led the team to the playoffs for three consecutive years. In his career, the mobile quarterback has more than 20,000 passing yards. Jackson's also rushed for 6,173 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.

The Ravens quarterback holds several records already in his tenure. Jackson holds the NFL record for single-season rushing by a QB, with 1,206 yards in 2019. He also holds the high-water mark for NFL QB rushing yards in a career. The Ravens gunslinger has also been named the league's Most Valuable Player twice, in 2019 and 2023.

Jackson however lost the NFL MVP Honors to Bills quarterback Josh Allen this year. Allen also had a spectacular season, throwing for 3,731 yards and 28 regular season touchdowns. He helped the Bills reach the AFC Championship game, although the team lost once again to Kansas City.

Many Ravens fans weren't happy about Jackson losing the award. It makes sense, as the statistics compiled by PFF show how valuable the Ravens quarterback was this season. Allen did get the playoff win though over the Ravens.

Baltimore last won a Super Bowl in the 2012 campaign. Ravens fans are hoping Jackson can lead the team back to that historic championship game. The franchise has two Super Bowl wins.