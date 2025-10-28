Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been banged up a lot this season. Baltimore has struggled as a result, holding a 2-5 record. There's good news on the way for the Ravens, though.

Jackson says he is feeling 100 percent heading into a Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. He has been expected to make a return to the field in the game.

“I'm extremely excited. Can't wait to touch the grass with my guys, man,” Jackson said, per NFL Network. “It's been awhile.”

“Been a while.” Lamar Jackson is officially back, saying he feels 100% healthy. pic.twitter.com/v7hzU0vfqo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jackson's return gives hope to the Ravens and their fans. The Ravens are used to being one of the most powerful teams in the AFC, but that's not happened this season. Jackson has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Ravens need a confident Lamar Jackson right now

Baltimore has been working with a few different quarterbacks in recent weeks, since Jackson was out. Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley have each played a lot of snaps. Huntley picked up a win for the Ravens, in their last game against the Chicago Bears.

The win over the Bears snapped a four-game losing streak for Baltimore. Baltimore's head coach John Harbaugh is more than ready to see his starting gunslinger return to the field.

“I feel very confident about it,” Harbaugh said about Jackson's return on Thursday, per ESPN.

The win over the Bears has the team moving again in the right direction. Baltimore's players felt like a weight had been lifted from their shoulders, after beating Chicago and snapping that loss streak.

“Getting a lot more guys back healthy and playing, it just feels like it's like a fresh new start for us,” Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard said, per the Associated Press, after the win. “So right now, we're 1-0.”

During the 2024 season, Jackson passed for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had a career-high season in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Jackson led the Ravens to the playoffs, where they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers before losing to the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens and Dolphins play Thursday at 8:15 ET. Miami enters the game with a 2-6 record.