The Baltimore Ravens experienced multiple franchise lows through the first half of the 2025 season, prompting Lamar Jackson to request that their games be removed from the locker room.

When it was first reported that the Ravens removed ping-pong and other table games, it seemed to be a coaching response to the team's 1-5 record. However, Jackson recently revealed that it was his decision to have everything temporarily removed.

“I told [head equipment manager Kenico Hines] to take all the games [out],” Jackson said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “If we could've took the TVs out, they would've been out too, but I appreciate Steve [Bisciotti] for putting that in there for us. We have to focus. I wouldn't say people don't take their jobs seriously, don't get me wrong, but I didn't feel like it was the time for that. We got a lot of work to do.”

Lamar Jackson said he was the one who asked for the Ravens’ ping-pong table and other games removed from the locker room pic.twitter.com/FDZD9BFsJr — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 28, 2025

When asked when he thinks the Ravens should put the games back in the locker room, Jackson gave a simple, yet vague response. He advised his teammates not to expect to see them for the rest of the 2025 season.

“Keep winning. We're not gonna have them for the rest of the year, so keep winning. Probably gonna have them next year in the summertime, OTAs or something, but right now, that's not the focus.”

Lamar Jackson nearing return for struggling Ravens

Article Continues Below

Whether it was the removal of the games or a rejuvenating bye week, the Ravens got back on track in Week 8. Baltimore snapped its four-game skid with a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears to improve to 2-5.

The Ravens were hoping to have Jackson back for that game, but he was ruled out late in the week. Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley filled in and led the team to its second win of the year. Now the team expects Jackson back in the lineup for Week 9.

Baltimore was tentative about Jackson's potential Week 8 return, but head coach John Harbaugh said he is “very confident” that the star quarterback returns for Week 9. The Ravens face the Miami Dolphins on the road in prime time on Thursday Night Football.

Much like the Ravens, the Dolphins have surprisingly struggled all season, but took a step in the right direction in Week 9. Miami ended a three-game losing streak with a dominant 34-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Despite playing with just one functioning eye, Tua Tagovailoa had his best game of the year and had the team looking as explosive as fans have become accustomed to.