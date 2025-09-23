Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson put up solid numbers despite their loss to the Detroit Lions, 38-30, at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday.

Jackson went 21-of-27 for a season-high 288 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Ravens keep in step with the Lions in the first three quarters before eventually succumbing. They fell to 1-2.

There, however, was also a glaring statistic: He was sacked seven times. It tied the most in a game in his career. He also got sacked seven times in 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in 2018 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Baltimore lost in both games.

But when asked about it after the game, the 28-year-old Jackson sounded indifferent.

“Oh, man, guys were doing stunts, and they had a spy. Sometimes, the spy, they were grabbing my leg. It's just what it was,” said the two-time MVP in a video posted by Fox Sports.

Lamar Jackson on being sacked 7 times vs the Lions ⬇️ (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/FcsGHNU1ls — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 23, 2025

Should it be a cause for concern? Only the Ravens can answer that. But the fact that Jackson simply shrugged it off should be a bit comforting for the fans. After all, he is the type of player who doesn't stew too much after a loss.

Jackson did his part against Detroit. It was their defense that did them in, allowing the Lions to outscore them, 17-9, in the fourth quarter. The final nail in the coffin was courtesy of David Montgomery, who rushed for a 31-yard touchdown.

Even safety Kyle Hamilton and coach John Harbaugh pinned the blame on their defense.

“The biggest problem is we didn’t play good defense. There’s nobody in that locker room that thinks that’s good enough. That’s not who we are. It cannot be who we are. It’s not good enough, it’s not acceptable,” said Harbaugh in a report from the Associated Press.

It also noted that the Lions notched their first win over the Ravens in Baltimore and snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.

Jackson and company will try to bounce back in Week 4 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.